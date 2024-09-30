Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Designed by Multi Ways International, the Daria BOND, an industry leader in smartphone innovation, has announced to launch the preloaded “Daria ENTERTAINER " app on the Daria BOND smartphone.

This leading lifestyle app, known for its Buy One Get One Free offer, provides users with unbeatable value for restaurants, spas, hotels, fitness outlets, entertainment, and more across the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

The most exciting thing in the new app is that users can access the “Daria ENTERTAINER “app without any additional payment, making it even more accessible and convenient.

"We are super excited to introduce the “Daria ENTERTAINER” app on the Daria BOND smartphone, offering users exclusive offers and savings without any additional payment," said Halil Chaglar, CEO, Multi Ways International.

"Coupled with the Multium loyalty points program, our goal is to create a more inclusive and accessible ecosystem that rewards users for their engagement and participation, ultimately enhancing their smartphone experience" Chaglar added.

In addition to the" Daria ENTERTAINER " app, Daria BOND smartphone owners can earn rewards through the Multium loyalty points program. Powered by Multi Ways International, Multium allows users to collect and redeem points for various rewards within the ecosystem. Points can be earned through a variety of monetization utilities, including Own2Earn, Validate2Earn, Sell2Earn, Test2Earn, Participate2Earn, View2Earn, Watch2Earn, Purchase2Earn, Fly2Earn, Talk2Earn, Collect2Earn, Provide2Earn, and more.

The Own2Earn program rewards Daria BOND smartphone owners based on their device's network availability, while the Validate2Earn program incentivizes users to validate task and transaction completions within the ecosystem. Additional rewards can be earned by participating in beta testing, completing surveys, viewing ads and promotions, watching videos, purchasing products, booking flights, making phone calls, and collecting NFTs and digital assets specified by third-party institutions.

Moreover, the Daria BOND smartphone features an integrated Multium wallet, providing users with a secure and convenient way to store, manage, and redeem their loyalty points for a variety of rewards from the ecosystem's marketplace. This unique feature ensures easy access and utilization of rewards across a wide range of partner services and platforms.

The launch of the " Daria ENTERTAINER” app on the Daria BOND smartphone, along with the Multium loyalty points program, further solidifies Multi Ways International’s commitment to innovation and user satisfaction.

Daria BOND smartphone, with a retail value of AED 1495, is available for a limited time at an exclusive price of AED 875, adding that this launch marks a new era in smartphone technology, offering users a unique way to engage with the ecosystem and earn rewards.

Equipped with Web3.0 technology, the Daria BOND smartphone offers a new way for users to interact with distributed ledger technology. It features an embedded client node operating under the Proof of Activity consensus protocol, allowing users to validate activities and earn rewards.

For more information, please visit: https://multiways.io/

For press inquiries, please contact:

Doaa Mohamed

pr@erosa.ca