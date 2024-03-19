DUBAI, UAE: Wasl, one of Dubai’s largest real estate development and management companies, announces the successful launch and sell out of the first batch of units of Park Views Residences Tower A in record time.

The launch of this luxurious project follows the tremendous demand for units in Park Views Residences Tower B which went on sale last year, and is a part of Wasl1 master development overlooking Zabeel Park in Al Kifaf.

Residents can expect breath-taking panoramic views of the Dubai’s landmarks including Dubai Frame and Burj Khalifa. The project boasts a strategic position within the development, offering convenient access to major transportation networks including Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Metro (Max Station), and sought-after amenities.

The 42 story Park Views Residences offers a range of luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as four bedroom duplexes, catering to a variety of needs and preferences. The development fosters a sense of community with access to high-end amenities including a swimming pool and a fitness centre.

Residents will also enjoy proximity to schools, iconic shopping destinations like Dubai Mall and Wafi Mall, alongside prominent landmarks like DIFC, Dubai World Trade Centre, and Downtown Dubai.

Wasl1 is a master development that consists of 13 multi-purpose towers, with over 3,500 residential units and 150,000 sq. ft. of retail space. This development expands across a 1.3 sq. ft. land mass and includes hospitality amenities, restaurants, cafes, and is a perfect community at the heart of the city.