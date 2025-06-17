Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Alkhabeer Capital, a prominent asset manager specializing in financial services and brokerage services, announced its adoption of the Co-Location hosting service offered by Wamid, the innovative technology arm of the Saudi Tadawul Group, making it the first financial institution to do so.

This strategic collaboration provides Alkhabeer with direct access to the Saudi financial market’s infrastructure, significantly reducing latency and enhancing execution efficiency. By hosting its trading systems directly in Wamid’s state-of-the-art data center, the firm strengthens its competitive edge by ensuring faster order execution, real-time access to market data, and the highest levels of operational reliability.

This pioneering step underscores Alkhabeer Capital’s commitment to technological innovation in the Saudi financial market. By leveraging cutting-edge market infrastructure solutions, the firm not only enhances its own operational capabilities but also contributes to the development of a more efficient and technologically advanced financial ecosystem across the Kingdom. This initiative aligns with the Financial Sector Development Program, one of the programs under Vision 2030, which prioritizes innovation and digital transformation to boost market efficiency and investment appeal.

Commenting on this achievement, Ahmed Saud Ghouth, CEO of Alkhabeer Capital, said: "We take great pride in being the first financial institution to adopt Wamid’s Co-Location hosting service. This reflects our ongoing commitment to embracing innovative technological solutions that enhance the services we offer our clients. By reducing latency and improving real-time market data access, we are better positioned to deliver faster and more efficient services, ensuring the highest standards of performance and reliability for our clients."

This move is part of Alkhabeer Capital’s comprehensive digital transformation strategy, reinforcing its leadership in adopting innovative solutions and delivering exceptional value to clients.

Alkhabeer Capital is one of the leading capital market institutions in Saudi Arabia, authorized by the Capital Market Authority under License No. 07074-37 and headquartered in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a branch in Riyadh. The Company provides innovative world-class investment products and solutions in private equity, financial markets, and real estate investments, in addition to offering investment banking and brokerage services.

About Alkhabeer Capital

Alkhabeer Capital is a premier asset management and investment firm in Saudi Arabia that is committed to supporting clients in achieving financial well-being. The firm offers a diverse range of world-class investment products and solutions, catering to investors, institutions, high-net-worth individuals, and family offices. Alkhabeer’s diverse portfolio of offerings includes innovative services that span Alternative Investments, Corporate Finance and Public Funds that adhere to Islamic Sharia principles, along with one of the Kingdom’s most innovative Brokerage Platforms. With a multitude of offerings and client relationships extending for numerous years, Alkhabeer has cemented itself as an innovative player and trusted partner for long-term value creation. In the span of 20 years since its inception, Alkhabeer has become one of the leading and most trusted asset managers in the Kingdom. Alkhabeer is a Saudi joint stock company established in accordance with the regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is registered under Commercial Registration No. 4030177445 with an authorized capital of SAR 894,523,230 that is regulated by the Capital Market Authority and licensed for the following activities: Dealing, Custody, Managing Investments and Operating Funds, Arranging and Advising. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under License No. (07074-37) Its headquarters address is Alkhabeer Capital, Madinah Road, P.O. Box 128289 Jeddah 21362 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Tel: +966126588888 Fax: +966126586663.

Central to Alkhabeer's ethos is trust and a commitment to exceed expectations, provide access to desirable opportunities, and contribute to developing a responsible industry as it continues on its journey forward to being the financial partner of choice. Alkhabeer’s core values emphasize ethical integrity, teamwork, citizenship, passionate ownership and thought leadership.

Alkhabeer Capital Asset Management Division provides clients with investment opportunities across the local, regional and international capital markets through a variety of private and public funds in the private equity and real estate sectors. Private equity investments target defensive sectors such as education, healthcare and manufacturing businesses to take advantage of unique opportunities, while the real estate investment team at Alkhabeer Capital works on structuring and developing innovative real estate investment products. Additionally, Alkhabeer Capital creates investment opportunities in the financial markets through private investment portfolio management services and provides advice on structuring entities and managing endowment wealth. Moreover, the Investment Banking Division provides dedicated investment services, including mergers and acquisitions.

The brokerage management is tasked with structuring the brokerage business, serving clients, and delivering the latest and best technologies and trading tools through strategic partnerships. These efforts are designed to meet the needs of Sawa clients in the local market through various avenues, including the main or parallel financial market, the bond market, instruments and derivatives, as well as in international markets, such as stocks, exchange-traded funds, and international derivatives markets.

Alkhabeer Capital's headquarters is located in Jeddah on Madinah Road, P.O. Box 128289, postal code 21362, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It has a branch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

For more details on Alkhabeer Capital, please visit www.alkhabeer.com

