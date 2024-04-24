Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Alkhabeer Capital, a prominent asset manager specializing in Shari’a-compliant investments, financial services and brokerage services, announced the dates for the initial public offering of Alkhabeer Diversified Income Traded Fund 2030 units on the Saudi Exchange starting on Sunday, 28 April 2024, corresponding to 19 Shawwal 1445 and will last for 15 business days, ending on Thursday, 16 May 2024, corresponding to 8 Dhul-Qadah 1445. The Fund targets a total offering of 100 million units at an initial offering price of SAR 10.

Alkhabeer Diversified Income Traded Fund 2030 is a Shari’a-compliant closed-ended traded fund established under the laws and regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and regulated by the Capital Market Authority. The Fund aims to distribute returns semi-annually for investors by investing in various income-generating assets across local, and global markets, with a fixed maturity date set for 2030. The fund also leverages the expertise of international asset management companies that have a strong track record and proven ability to navigate through various economic cycles.

Mr. Ahmed Saud Ghouth, Chief Executive Officer of Alkhabeer Capital, commented: “We are delighted to launch “Alkhabeer Diversified Income Traded Fund 2030” with a target capital of SAR 1 billion. Our new Fund is designed to generate periodic returns for investors by investing in a diversified pool of income-generating assets. With a fixed maturity term and a focus on generating income, the fund offers investors clarity and predictability in terms of cash flow. Additionally, the Fund provides investors with the opportunity to capitalize on favorable short-term rates for an extended period of time, allowing investors to optimize their returns during a period of elevated rates, which are anticipated to decline as inflationary pressures subside. Moreover, in addition to the flexibility to trade the fund’s units throughout its duration, the Fund offers a clear exit route at maturity, where the net asset value will be distributed to unitholders.”

Alkhabeer Diversified Income Traded Fund 2030 invests in various income-generating assets such as sukuk, trade finance, leasing, senior secured loans, structured income notes, income funds, and Murabaha.

To get a copy of the terms and conditions of the Fund, please visit www.alkhabeer.com.

Alkhabeer Capital, the Fund Manager, is one of the leading capital market institutions in Saudi Arabia, authorized by the Capital Market Authority under License No. 07074-37 and headquartered in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a branch in Riyadh. The Company provides innovative world-class investment products and solutions in private equity, financial markets, and real estate investments, in addition to offering investment banking and brokerage services.

-Ends-

About “Alkhabeer Diversified Income Traded Fund 2030”

Alkhabeer Diversified Income Traded Fund 2030 is a Shari’a-compliant closed-ended publicly traded investment fund established in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is regulated by the Capital Market Authority.

This document has been issued by Alkhabeer Capital for general information purposes only and is considered the property of Alkhabeer Capital and should not be distributed, published, or reproduced (in whole or in part), and recipients may not disclose its contents to anyone. If you are provided with a copy of this document by anyone other than an employee of Alkhabeer Capital or any of its subsidiaries, you should not read it. You must return the copy or tear it up. This document does not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security or participate in it, nor does it (in whole or any part of it) constitute a basis or support that can be relied upon. Alkhabeer Capital does not bear any responsibility for any losses that may arise as a result of the use of this document or its contents or for any other reason arising in connection with it. The document or its contents, or for any other reason arising in connection therewith. Alkhabeer Capital does not bear any responsibility for any losses that may arise as a result of the use of this document or its contents or for any other reason arising in connection with it. Alkhabeer Capital, its sister companies, or the investment funds managed by Alkhabeer Capital may own an investment position or share in the securities in question or participate in providing advisory services to one or more of the aforementioned companies. Any of the expectations, opinions and statements contained in this document regarding future possibilities may not materialize. All forecasts, opinions and statements contained in this document represent the opinions of Alkhabeer Capital as of the date of this document and are subject to change without notice. Any type of past performance cannot be construed as a guarantee of future results. The investment is not considered a cash deposit with a local bank. The values ​​and prices of securities and the income generated from them can fall as well as rise, and a portion of the invested capital may be used to pay income. Investors may get back less than they originally invested. All investors wishing to invest should evaluate all risks involved in investing in consultation with their financial and legal advisors. Alkhabeer Capital does not guarantee that the expected results will be achieved. This type of investment may not be suitable for all investors. Investors should seek advice from their investment advisors if there are any matters about which they are uncertain. The Capital Markets Authority assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred as a result of, reliance on any part of this document. All fees and expenses related to currency exchange and conversion are paid at the prevailing exchange rate if the investment amount is in any currency other than the base currency of the portfolio. A change in currency exchange rates could have a negative impact on the value, price or income of a security. The investment is subject to fees and charges as described in the program agreement. The investor is responsible for paying zakat. With regard to securities that are not immediately convertible into liquidity, it can be difficult for the investor to sell or exit them and obtain reliable information about their value or the extent of the risks to which they are exposed. When investing in the program, the investor confirms that he has read the documents, including the risk factors, and agreed to them. Any additional information can be found on Alkhabeer Capital's website: www.alkhabeer.com.

About Alkhabeer Capital

Alkhabeer is a premier asset management and investment firm in Saudi Arabia that is committed to supporting clients in achieving financial well-being. The firm offers a diverse range of world-class investment products and solutions, catering to investors, institutions, high-net-worth individuals, and family offices. Alkhabeer’s diverse portfolio of offerings includes innovative services that span Alternative Investments, Corporate Finance and Public Funds that adhere to Islamic Sharia principles, along with one of the Kingdom’s most innovative Brokerage Platforms. With a multitude of offerings and client relationships extending for numerous years, Alkhabeer has cemented itself as an innovative player and trusted partner for long-term value creation. In the span of 20 years since its inception, Alkhabeer has become one of the leading and most trusted asset managers in the Kingdom. Alkhabeer is a Saudi joint stock company established in accordance with the regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is registered under Commercial Registration No. 4030177445 with an authorized capital of SAR 894,523,230 that is regulated by the Capital Market Authority and licensed for the following activities: Dealing, Custody, Managing Investments and Operating Funds, Arranging and Advising. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under License No. (07074-37) Its headquarters address is Alkhabeer Capital, Madinah Road, P.O. Box 128289 Jeddah 21362 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Tel: +966126588888 Fax: +966126586663.

Central to Alkhabeer's ethos is trust and a commitment to exceed expectations, provide access to desirable opportunities, and contribute to developing a responsible industry as it continues on its journey forward to being the financial partner of choice. Alkhabeer’s core values emphasize ethical integrity, teamwork, citizenship, passionate ownership and thought leadership.

Alkhabeer Capital Asset Management Division provides clients with investment opportunities across the local, regional and international capital markets through a variety of private and public funds in the private equity and real estate sectors. Private equity investments target defensive sectors such as education, healthcare and manufacturing businesses to take advantage of unique opportunities, while the real estate investment team at Alkhabeer Capital works on structuring and developing innovative real estate investment products. Additionally, Alkhabeer Capital creates investment opportunities in the financial markets through private investment portfolio management services and provides advice on structuring entities and managing endowment wealth. Moreover, the Investment Banking Division provides dedicated investment services, including mergers and acquisitions.

The brokerage management is tasked with structuring the brokerage business, serving clients, and delivering the latest and best technologies and trading tools through strategic partnerships. These efforts are designed to meet the needs of Sawa clients in the local market through various avenues, including the main or parallel financial market, the bond market, instruments and derivatives, as well as in international markets, such as stocks, exchange-traded funds, and international derivatives markets.

Alkhabeer Capital's headquarters is located in Jeddah on Madinah Road, P.O. Box 128289, postal code 21362, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It has a branch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

For further information about Alkhabeer Capital, please visit www.alkhabeer.com

Alkhabeer Capital on Social Media

https://twitter.com/AlkhabeerCap https://www.facebook.com/AlkhabeerCap

For additional information, please contact:

Abdulrahman Baroom

Director of Corporate Services Division

Alkhabeer Capital

Email: a.baroom@alkhabeer.com

Brunswick Gulf

Email: ALKHABEER@brunswickgroup.com