Dubai — Alimtehaan.com, a leading platform for online educational services, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Junior Genius Global, a prominent provider of early years preventive wellness programs. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the efforts to enhance educational and wellness services for children in Saudi Arabia and India.

Under the visionary leadership of Junior Genius Global CEO, Andrea Jebb, this exclusive agreement aims to bring cutting-edge early years preventive wellness programs to families in Saudi Arabia and India through the Alimtehaan.com platform. The partnership is set to revolutionize the approach to childhood education and health, focusing on holistic development and preventive measures.

Khawla Al Marshad, Director-Marketing at Alimtehaan.com, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are delighted to join hands with Junior Genius Global in our mission to provide comprehensive and innovative educational solutions. This partnership aligns with our commitment to shaping the future of education and wellness for children in Saudi Arabia and India."

The partnership will bring forth a range of preventive wellness programs designed to nurture the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of young learners. These programs will be exclusively available through the AlimTehaan.com platform, offering parents and educators access to world-class resources and expertise in early childhood development.

Emer Sproule, Company Manager for Junior Genius Global, shared her excitement about the collaboration, saying, "We believe that early intervention and preventive measures are crucial for the overall well-being of children. By expanding our services to Saudi Arabia and India through Alimtehaan.com, we aim to make a positive impact on the lives of young learners and their families."

The joint venture launched in January 2024 and both organizations are committed to making a lasting difference in the lives of children by providing them with the tools and resources they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Khawla AlMarshad

Director-Marketing

media@alimtehan.com

About AlimTehaan.com:

AlimTehaan.com is a leading online platform for educational services, committed to providing innovative and accessible learning solutions for students in K12 segment with a focus on GCC .

About Junior Genius Global:

Junior Genius Global is a pioneering provider of early years wellness programs, dedicated to fostering the holistic development of children through innovative and evidence-based approaches.