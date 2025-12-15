The company’s participation as Gold Sponsor reflects its long-standing commitment to advancing clinical education and digital adoption among dental professionals.

Global experts led a dynamic scientific agenda covering digital transformation, integrated treatment planning, and patient-centric workflows.

United Arab Emirates, Dubai – Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN), a global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® System of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative, successfully concluded its participation as Gold Sponsor at the 39th International Dental Confex, held from 14–15 November in Dubai.

Align showcased how digital technologies are transforming orthodontics and restorative dentistry, empowering doctors to deliver greater precision, efficiency, and patient satisfaction. The company’s presence reaffirmed its dedication to providing dental professionals with advanced digital tools and offering continuous education to improve clinical outcomes and workflow integration.

Showcasing the iTero™ Lumina Pro and Digital Ecosystem

A key highlight at this year’s Confex was the iTero Lumina Pro intraoral scanner, part of Align Technology’s next-generation iTero Lumina imaging system, which was recently made commercially available in the Middle East. The new system introduces a breakthrough in dental imaging with iTero Multi-Direct Capture™ (MDC) technology, offering a larger three-times field of view and a maximum capture distance of up to 25 mm*, while being 50 percent smaller and lighter than previous generations.**

The iTero Lumina Pro also features integrated Near-Infrared Imaging (NIRI) technology to aid in the detection and monitoring of interproximal caries above the gumline. These capabilities are designed to deliver an enhanced scanning experience for both doctors and patients while supporting a wide range of orthodontic and restorative workflows.

At the Align booth, attendees experienced live demonstrations of the iTero Lumina Pro and explored how it connects within the iTero Digital Solutions ecosystem — showcasing how advanced scanning, visualization, and chairside tools can help streamline digital workflows and improve communication throughout the treatment journey.

Education and Clinical Collaboration

As part of the conference’s educational agenda, Align Technology hosted a series of well-attended lectures, workshops, and booth sessions led by global experts Dr. Bart Iwasiuk and Dr. Michaela Sehnert, who shared insights on digital transformation in orthodontics and restorative care.

Dr. Bart Iwasiuk presented “Orthodontics Transformed: Embracing a Fully Digital Ecosystem” and led a workshop on “Predictability & Stability: Unlocking the Full Potential of Clear Aligners.”

and led a workshop on Dr. Michaela Sehnert delivered “Transforming Dental Practices with an Ortho-Restorative Approach” and “The Digitally Driven Dental Practice,” along with sessions on digital smile design using Smile Architect and the iTero Lumina scanner.

The event also featured interactive roundtable discussions led by Dr. Akram Al Tawachi, Orthodontist and Platinum Elite Invisalign provider at Dr. Joy Dental Clinic, Dr. Nana Gezalova, Specialist Orthodontist at Zenon Medical clinic and oficial Invisalign Speaker and Clinical Director, Dr. Basel Mofti, UK board certified Specialist Orthodontist at Dr. Joy Dental CLinic, and Dr. Laila Al Farsi, Invisalign Clinical Liaison and Senior Clinical Specialist , and Dr Moustafa Khalil, Specialist Orthodontist and Certified Provider at Med Life Clinic, covering topics such as mandibular advancement in teens, palatal expansion in children, and digital treatment planning for complex cases.

Continuing to advance digital dentistry

Angelo Maura, General Manager of Align Technology, Middle East and Africa, said: “Confex remains one of the key industry platforms for connecting with the dental community across the region. It provides an opportunity to engage with doctors, share insights on digital workflows, and highlight how Align’s innovations can support them in delivering high-quality patient care. The strong participation and interest we saw this year reflect the region’s growing momentum toward digital adoption in dentistry, and we are pleased to continue supporting that journey through our innovative solutions and educational initiatives.”

Align Technology’s participation at Confex reflects its ongoing commitment to advancing digital dentistry in the region through innovation, clinical education, and close collaboration with the dental community. The company continues to support the growth of a digitally empowered dental profession across the Middle East.

Claims:

*Compared to the field of view of the iTero Element™ 5D dental imaging system, when the iTero Lumina™ intraoral scanner’s scanning distance is 12 mm. Data on file at Align Technology, as of November 15, 2023.

**Compared to the iTero Element™ 5D dental imaging system with tolerance AVE=±0.1 operating at a working distance from 0-20 mm. Data on file at Align Technology, as of November 15, 2023.

