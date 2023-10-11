Approximately 200 dental professionals attended the events, held across Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh and Kuwait

Education events hosted in Dubai were in collaboration with CAPP, the region’s provider of events and training events, specialising in Continuing Medical Education (CME) and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) dental education programmes.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® system of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry shared how its comprehensive education events across the Middle East are focused on advancing the adoption of digital technology within dental practices to elevate the quality of patient care, .

As part of Align Technology’s Digital Excellence Series: ‘From Digital Vision to Digital Reality, The Pathway for Success in Restorative Dentistry’, four education events recently took place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Jeddah and Riyadh, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, respectively.

Approximately 200 dental professionals attended the specialised education events, including GP dentists (general practitioners), restorative dentists, implantologists, cosmetic dentists, prosthodontists and more.

Demonstrating where practice digitisation drives efficiency, accuracy, improved workflows and patient experience, were clinical speakers Dr. Ingo Baresel – President of DGDOA, German Association of Intraoral Scanning; and Dr. Luis Ilzarbe – professor at the Catholic University of Valencia in Spain and head of the Master's Degree in Adhesive Aesthetic Dentistry at the University of Technology of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

Angelo Maura, General Manager Middle East at Align Technology, said: “Align Technology is steadfast in its mission to provide solutions that empower restorative doctors to achieve outstanding clinical results, enhance practice efficiency and growth, and elevate the overall patient experience. Originally designed as a restorative scanner, the iTero™ intraoral scanner has evolved over two decades, accumulating expertise through over 15 million restorative case scans conducted worldwide[1]. As an integral component of the Align Digital Platform™, iTero seamlessly contributes to an end-to-end experience and workflow, and our collaborations with esteemed organisations in the region, such as the Saudi Dental Society and CAPP, and support from the Kuwait Dental Association, further underscore our commitment to advancing dental excellence.”

Dr. Baresel commented: “Delivering tailored training to dentists across the Middle East not only enhances the professional skills of attendees but also opens the door to a digital-first approach in restorative dentistry. The iTero™ intraoral scanner enables dentists to visualise, monitor accurately, and predict clinical treatment outcomes, which in turn elevates patient outcomes. As technology advances, so too does the education and training available in order to ensure dentists across the Middle East are spearheading industry innovations.”

Align Technology's iTero™ intraoral scanners are designed to assist doctors in delivering top-tier clinical care, enhancing operational efficiency, and expanding their practices, all while boosting patient engagement. With this, Align Technology is at the forefront of digitising dental practices, providing dentists with precision technology that delivers results with scientifically proven accuracy.

The Digital Excellence Series, demonstrates Align Technology’s commitment to knowledge sharing and ongoing education, driving a deeper understanding of digital restorative dentistry, and empowering dental professionals to develop their own digital strategy powered by iTero™, as part of the Align Digital Platform.

Align Technology continues to support restorative dentistry and innovative digitisation best practices through its participation in the upcoming 36th International Dental ConfEx event, taking place in Dubai from 27th - 28th October.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® System, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero™ intraoral scanners and services, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for approximately 247 thousand doctor customers and are key to accessing Align’s 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 26 years, Align has helped doctors treat over 15.7 million patients with the Invisalign System and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform™, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

