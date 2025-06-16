Abu Dhabi, UAE – Kintsugi Holding, the UAE government-owned AI and technology group, has expanded its global footprint in advanced mobility through a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between its aviation subsidiary, Autocraft, and GMF AeroAsia, Indonesia’s leading aerospace maintenance provider.

Signed during the Indonesia Defence Expo & Forum 2025, the MOU marks a pivotal step towards building a sustainable ecosystem for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft across Southeast Asia. It establishes GMF as the official MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) partner for Autocraft’s flagship aircraft, the E20+, while also outlining pathways for knowledge transfer, technical training, and regulatory alignment in support of future air mobility.

“This partnership with GMF marks a major step in our mission to localise next-generation aviation support capabilities,” said Tareq AlBannay, Vice President – Future Systems at Kintsugi Holding. “Together, we’re building the groundwork for a self-reliant ecosystem that supports the introduction and sustainability of clean air mobility in Indonesia.”

Andi Fahrurrozi, CEO of GMF AeroAsia, added: “Welcoming Autocraft’s zero-emission air mobility concept reflects our long-term commitment to shaping a transformative, sustainable aviation sector. This collaboration is a strategic leap forward for Indonesia—one that unites engineering strength, environmental responsibility, and long-term business growth.”

The agreement reflects both parties' ambition to elevate regional aviation resilience and contribute to global sustainability goals. Under the scope of the MOU, Kintsugi’s Service & Operations team will work closely with GMF on frameworks for diagnostics, upgrades, and readiness of the E20+ platform, with full compliance to Indonesia’s regulatory environment.

The announcement coincided with Kintsugi Holding’s wider participation at the Indo Defence Expo, where its mobility-focused subsidiaries, Autocraft and Eneron, showcased next-generation innovations across air and land platforms. Eneron presented its Magnum MK1 hybrid patrol vehicle, designed for tactical, police, and urban enforcement operations.

Following its previous showcases at IDEX 2025 and GITEX Global, the Eneron Magnum attracted significant interest from Indonesian leadership, including senior representatives of TNI and Polri, who visited the vehicle at the UAE delegation booth.

“We’ve been encouraged by the strong interest in our vehicles. Indonesia is an exciting market, and as a UAE-based company, we’re always looking to build meaningful partnerships across the region,” said Tareq AlBannay.

Both Autocraft’s E20+ eVTOL and Eneron’s Magnum MK1 reflect Kintsugi Holding’s vision to drive high-impact, future-ready solutions across mobility, defence, and sustainability. The group continues to extend its operational reach, aligning with regional partners to advance technological sovereignty and capacity building.

Kintsugi Holding is a UAE government-owned innovation group focused on designing and delivering future-oriented technologies across mobility, aerospace, defence, AI, and other emerging sectors. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Kintsugi operates through a growing portfolio of specialised subsidiaries—including Autocraft and Eneron—each developing intelligent, adaptable solutions aligned with global sustainability goals. Through innovation and international collaboration, Kintsugi is helping to shape the future of technology and industry.

