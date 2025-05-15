Dubai – UAE: AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) and Royal Bullion Capital Trading (RBCT) have signed a landmark agreement to establish a fully Shariah-compliant gold trading platform in the UAE. This collaboration underscores both organizations' commitment to ethical finance and innovation in the precious metals industry.

AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE), a leading global provider of Islamic finance advisory and capacity-building services, has officially entered into a strategic partnership with Royal Bullion Capital Trading, UAE. The collaboration focuses on launching a fully Shariah-compliant gold trading platform, marking a significant milestone in ethical and faith-based financial innovation within the precious metals sector.

Under this partnership, AlHuda CIBE will provide comprehensive Shariah Advisory and Consultancy Services to Royal Bullion Capital Trading. The scope of services includes product structuring and certification, annual Shariah advisory, training and capacity building, development of a market penetration strategy, and assistance with company registration and licensing. The initiative is set to enhance compliance with Islamic financial principles while promoting investor confidence and expanding market reach.

This partnership reflects a shared vision of transforming the traditional gold trading landscape into one that fully complies with Islamic finance principles, creating new opportunities for growth, trust, and global engagement.

About the Organizations

AlHuda CIBE is a globally recognized institution specializing in Islamic banking, finance, and capacity building. With a presence in over 35 countries, it offers advisory, research, and training services to promote ethical financial systems.

Royal Bullion Capital Trading is a leading Dubai-based gold trading firm with a legacy of excellence in bullion trade, investment, and logistics. Under the leadership of Mr. Murali Krishna, RBC has emerged as a trusted name in the precious metals industry.

For Media Contact:

Ms. Shaguftta Perveen

Manager Communications,

info@alhudacibe.com