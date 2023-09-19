The new Tonale, Giulia and Stelvio come with a 7-Year warranty and service package

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Gargash Motors and Alfa Romeo have officially unveiled the 2024 Alfa Romeo lineup in the UAE – featuring the all-new Tonale, Giulia, and Stelvio, marking the models’ official GCC debuts.

Delivering unparalleled performance, a rich heritage, and exceptional Italian craftsmanship, the 2024 Alfa Romeo lineup was revealed during a special event held at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi – home to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The All-new 2024 Tonale, Giulia, and Stelvio are now available at Gargash and Alfa Romeo showrooms across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. All three new models have undergone notable advancements in the brand’s signature characteristics, including their exceptional weight distribution, top tier driving dynamics, and cutting-edge technological and engineering solutions that position them at the forefront of their segment.

Taking center stage at the launch is the brand-new 2024 Tonale, marking Alfa Romeo’s entry into the highly competitive compact SUV segment, recognised as the world’s largest automotive market. Set to make a significant impact in the region, the all-new Tonale boasts Italian design excellence, impeccable craftsmanship, and a host of distinctive features that set it apart within its class. With a choice of two distinct trims, Ti and Veloce, the Tonale caters to a wide spectrum of preferences and driving requirements, presenting a seamless fusion of style, performance, and cutting-edge technology.

The Tonale marks the ‘metamorphosis’ of Alfa Romeo into a new era of mobility. The Ti version is defined externally with a satin chrome V front bezel, 18-inch dark finish diamond cut alloy wheels with coloured Alfa Romeo centre wheel caps, a gloss-black body kit with satin side and front inserts, and black painted mirror caps. Inside, sporty black cloth upholstery, a driver’s seat with four-way electric lumbar adjustment, 60/40 split rear seats with ski pass and a sport leather steering wheel with a start button mark out the Ti.

Commenting on the launch, Morgan Sunderland, General Manager at Gargash Motors, said “We firmly believe that customer satisfaction goes beyond the purchase of a car. It extends to the entire ownership experience. We at Gargash Motors along with our partners such as Alfa Romeo want you to enjoy every moment behind the wheel, knowing that we are there to support you at every step. Alfa Romeo's range for 2024 is genuinely designed to go above and beyond what our customers expect.”

Jo Moursi, Head of Italian Brands, Stellantis Middle East, said: “The unveiling of Alfa Romeo's 2024 lineup for the first time in the GCC, featuring the Tonale, Giulia, and Stelvio, marks a pivotal moment for car aficionados in the Emirates. Recognising the UAE as a key market where there's an inherent appreciation for automotive sophistication, a deep-rooted love for Italian brands, and an enduring enthusiasm for motorsports, Alfa Romeo is uniquely positioned to capture the imagination of the local driving community. Our illustrious history in motorsports, particularly in Formula 1, strongly resonates with UAE drivers, and thanks to our partner Gargash Motors, we are enhancing the ownership experience by offering unique after-sales service, including a seven-year service and warranty package.”

The 2024 Giulia and Stelvio encompass all the work and dedication of the Alfa Romeo designers and engineers to improve upon two masterpieces, both of which are the result of the perfect balance between aesthetics and functionality. Standing out on the fronts of the new Giulia and Stelvio, the front grille, where the logo is positioned, and the lower grilles of the two main air ducts have been given a unique finishing, providing a contemporary reinterpretation of the famous and distinct “Trilobo” grille.

Additionally, the New Giulia and Stelvio are equipped with the most cutting-edge technology to ensure a comfortable and connected experience, while simultaneously providing the trademark pleasure of driving an Alfa Romeo.

When it comes to driving dynamics, the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio stand out as best-in-class within their segment. The meticulous engineering and attention to detail result in an exceptional driving performance that sets new benchmarks for agility, responsiveness, and precision.

Earlier this month, Alfa Romeo announced the rebirth of its custom-built 33 Stradale, a veritable “manifesto” of the Italian brand’s capabilities – now and in the future – in terms of style and driving experience. Made in only 33 exclusive units, according to a unique artisan process, the new “two-seater” coupé combines the brand’s heritage and future as the symbol of noble Italian sportsmanship.

About Alfa Romeo

Born in 1910 in Milan, Italy, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and sporty cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to automobiles. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize sedan segment. In early 2023, Alfa Romeo will offer its first compact SUV with the all-new Tonale. The globally available Tonale is part of a radical evolution taking place at Alfa Romeo, which looks ahead to a new era of electrification and connectivity. Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

About Gargash Group

Since 1918, the Gargash Group of Companies has established itself as a leading business enterprise with a portfolio diversifying into automotive, real estate, and investments. Gargash successfully introduced leading global automotive brands into the UAE such as Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, GAC MOTOR, SIXT Rent a Car in addition to presenting an industrial line of lubricants, construction equipment & power systems. The group’s investment sector operating since 1998 provides financial services, while the developing real estate sector offers its valued clients expert residential, commercial, and industrial property management assistance.