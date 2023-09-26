Alfa Romeo is delighted to announce the return of the legendary 33 Stradale, an icon of the 1960s, reputed by many to be one of the most beautiful cars of all time, and derived directly from the Tipo 33 – once a big name in world motorsport.​

A project that respectfully celebrates the brand’s history and takes it forward into the future. The new 33 Stradale acts as the ideal link between the internal combustion engines of the past and the electric future, achieved by scrupulously and respectfully reinterpreting the stylistic features of the 1967 33 Stradale. A car that takes on the role of the Alfa Romeo manifesto and anticipates certain details from the brand’s future.

After over 50 years, Alfa Romeo is returning to the world of “fuoriserie” (‘custom-built’) cars, with a limited series of only 33 units, all of which have already sold.

A “fuoriserie” (‘custom-built’) car type-approved to be driven on the road, the 33 Stradale offers outstanding performance on the track, but has been conceived with no compromises in terms of comfort and ease of use, including on an everyday basis.

Handcrafted at the Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, their tailor-made quality standards guarantee obsessive attention to detail. Each car is designed to be a unique and unrepeatable work of art, with the ambition to become part of Alfa Romeo history.

An unprecedented level of customization: to guarantee the uniqueness of each model, we now have the “Bottega,” a team of Alfa Romeo professionals who involved customers from the outset, to start to jointly create their own car, unique in every detail, all the way to the option of personally “signing” the chassis number.

The project confirms Alfa Romeo’s approach to the production of exclusive limited editions, via artisan processes, technological innovation and profound interaction with customers.

The project is the result of the passion within the Alfa Romeo team, whose strong desire was to create a one of a kind in the automotive landscape and within the Stellantis Group, but above all something that could match up to the brand’s history. The opportunity of a lifetime for car fans, who have turned their passion into their vocation, like a dream come true.

Alfa Romeo is delighted to announce the rebirth of the custom-built 33 Stradale, a veritable “manifesto” of the Italian brand’s capabilities – now and in the future – in terms of style and driving experience. Made in only 33 exclusive units, according to a unique artisan process, the new “two-seater” coupé combines the brand’s heritage and future as the symbol of noble Italian sportsmanship.

To make a dream come true, the essential ingredient is a good dose of courage and a pinch of healthy madness. This was the same recipe as for the car considered by many to be among the most beautiful ever: the 33 Stradale, launched in 1967. Today, with the same boldness and vision, the Alfa Romeo team has designed and developed the new 33 Stradale, an authentic work of art in motion, the upshot of the perfect combination of beauty and technology. Its goal is to provide the most exciting driving experience and the immortal charm of an icon to a very small circle of enthusiasts, who have believed in the project ever since the outset. The new 33 Stradale was created at the newly founded Alfa Romeo “Bottega”, where the brand’s designers, engineers and historians first listened to potential buyers, then produced the car together, exactly the same way as in Renaissance artisan boutiques and in the 1960s workshops of renowned Italian coachbuilders.

In the words of Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of the Alfa Romeo brand:

“With the new 33 Stradale, we wanted to create something that lived up to our past, to serve the brand and to make the Alfisti fandom proud. Such a result could only have been achieved thanks to the expertise, hard work and passion of our team, with the support of management who have the clear ambition to contribute to writing chapters in the brand's future, in full respect of its unique history. This is the brand's first custom-built car since 1969, and I promise it won't be the last.”

The epitome of “necessary beauty”

Produced by the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile, the new 33 Stradale is inspired by the historic 1967 model, with enrichments to its sculptural beauty with certain design elements from Alfa Romeo's new language of style. The exterior features a perfect balance between proportions, volumes and processing of the surfaces, and becomes the epitome of Alfa Romeo’s “necessary beauty”. The front has a powerful and muscular volume, where the standout features are the iconic shield and the complex forms of the lights with their elliptical base. The profile is dynamic and slender, with doors with an “elytra” opening and two large air inlets on the side. The body is projected forward, with surfaces modeled according to the criteria typical of Alfa Romeo’s formal expression. In addition, courtesy of the corner opening of the doors and the large wraparound sunroof, the driver can enjoy a unique view, very similar to in the cockpit of an airplane. The overall image offered by the opening of the bonnet and doors enhances the car’s theatrical outlook. The “brutal” rear is balanced by the sinuous front and the maximum height is not at the level of the windshield, as on any other sports car, but in the middle of the roof. In particular, the rear area expresses the strength of the car courtesy of the truncated tail, a V-shaped graphic and the round rear light clusters. The aerodynamic efficiency is confirmed by a Cx of 0.375 at zero Cz (downlift) – for precise choice without the aid of active systems.

The interiors are also distinguished by minimalism of design and materials, all of which were designed to aim at the greatest possible engagement in the driving experience. In particular, the cockpit was designed with the purpose of minimizing components that could distract the driver, as seen in the limited number of controls with a practical usage when driving that can be found on the center console. Directly ahead of the driver is a display, the 3D “telescope” design of which engages the driver in a first-of-its-kind interaction. The steering wheel, devoid of all its usual buttons, offers an experience of the pure pleasure of driving. As in an airplane cockpit, the controls are located at different levels, in the low center console and on a higher plane, installed in the central lining on the inside of the roof. The interiors are available in two trim levels: “Tributo” and “Alfa Corse.” The aviation-inspired dashboard and central tunnel employ materials such as aluminum, carbon fiber, leather and Alcantara. The wraparound seats – upholstered in Poltrona Frau leather – reinterpret those of its forerunner, ensuring comfort and ergonomics. Every detail is designed to create an exclusive and engaging environment, maintaining the aesthetic and technical heritage of the 1967 33 Stradale.