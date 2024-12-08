Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Alesayi Electronics, a subsidiary of Alesayi Holding, has announced an enhanced partnership with global brand Hoover, aimed at expanding its product portfolio in the Saudi market. The partnership will introduce a diverse range of modern home appliances characterized by advanced technology and superior performance, reaffirming the Group’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to consumers in Saudi Arabia.

This agreement marks a milestone in a strategic partnership that began in 2014, during which Alesayi Electronics focused on distributing Hoover floorcare appliances in the Saudi market. This collaboration has achieved remarkable success, with over half a million units sold, reflecting the trust of Saudi consumers and the quality of products that combine innovation and efficiency.

Engineer Hany Habashy, CEO of Alesayi Holding, stated: "Strengthening our partnership with Hoover reflects our long-term strategy of building relationships with global partners who share our vision of excellence and innovation. This agreement aims not only to expand the product portfolio but also to empower Saudi consumers with access to advanced technologies that enhance quality of life and meet their evolving aspirations."

David Winterbottom, TTI/Hoover President of Floorcare for EMEA, commented: "Our partnership with Alesayi Electronics underscores our commitment to solidifying our presence in one of the world’s most significant markets by providing technological solutions tailored to the growing needs of consumers. This agreement is not just about expanding our product range; it is a strategic step toward shaping the future of home solutions in Saudi Arabia through collaboration with a partner that possesses exceptional local expertise and vision."

Mr. Rayan Alesayi, CEO of Alesayi Better Life, remarked: "Our partnership with Hoover reflects the vision of our late founder, Omar Kassim Alesayi—may he rest in peace—which is centered on providing innovative solutions to improve the quality of life. We take pride in continuing this journey by enhancing our product portfolio to meet the aspirations of consumers in Saudi Arabia, delivering a home experience driven by advanced technology that makes daily life easier and more comfortable."

Since its establishment in 1998, Alesayi Electronics has consistently delivered innovative solutions designed to simplify consumers' lives. The company follows a comprehensive business model that encompasses product supply, marketing, distribution, and effective sales management throughout the product lifecycle.

Hoover, founded in 1907 by inventor Murray Spangler, is a globally recognized brand in the home appliance sector. The company revolutionized the industry with the creation of the first vacuum cleaner and has continued its journey as a symbol of quality and innovation, offering products that merge high performance with practical design to meet the needs of households worldwide.

The agreement signing ceremony was held at the Alesayi Holding headquarters in Dubai, attended by Eng. Hany Habashy, CEO of Alesayi Holding; Mr. David Winterbottom, TTI/Hoover President of Floorcare for EMEA; and Mr. Rayan Alesayi, CEO of Alesayi Better Life. The event was also graced by the presence of Mr. Mohammed Hashish, Executive Director of Alesayi Electronics, and Ms. Hanane Fariji, Commercial Director for the Middle East at TTI/Hoover. This partnership represents a significant step in delivering enhanced quality-of-life solutions to consumers in Saudi Arabia.

About Alesayi Holding

Alesayi Holding, established in 1945 by the late Omar Kassim Alesayi, has extensive expertise across multiple sectors, including engineering and technology, real estate, retail, electronics, investment, and manpower services. The Group continuously strives for leadership in all its industries through innovation and quality.

About TTI

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (TTI) is a worldwide leader in cordless technology, offering Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, Floorcare, and Cleaning Products for the professional, industrial, DIY, and consumer markets. TTI’s commitment to innovation and strong environmental, social, and governance standards has driven its global growth. Its portfolio includes brands like MILWAUKEE, RYOBI, AEG, EMPIRE, HOOVER, VAX, DIRT DEVIL, and ORECK.

About Hoover

Hoover is a global brand with over a century of experience, known for pioneering advanced home solutions with a special focus on cleaning technologies. The company offers products that combine modern technology with practical design, enhancing user experiences around the world.