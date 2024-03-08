Sharjah: Alef Group, a prominent company in Sharjah specializing in real estate and retail, has unveiled Alef Apex, its Broker Rewards and Recognition Program. The announcement was made during an event for brokers and real estate agents.

Alef Group has introduced Alef Apex as part of its commitment to the growth of Sharjah's real estate market and in alignment with its objective to innovate the local real estate scene. The company values its real estate professionals and staff, and through Alef Apex, aims to support the achievement of its goals and objectives.

The company expresses its intention to maintain its role as a key developer in Sharjah, focusing on the well-being and development of the emirate's residents and striving for continued excellence.

The Alef Apex program is designed to enhance engagement and cooperation with brokers and real estate agents in the UAE. It aims to acknowledge exceptional contributions in the real estate sector, aligning with Alef Group's broader goals for 2024.

Starting from March 1st, the Alef Apex program will offer recognition and rewards to brokers demonstrating outstanding performance. In collaboration with Alef Group, real estate agents will have the chance to advance through three levels - Apex 3, Apex 2, and Apex 1, based on their individual achievements.

-Ends-

About Alef Group

The Alef Group, founded by the late visionary Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013, stands today as a testament to his pioneering spirit in the realm of lifestyle experience provision. Operating from its central hub in Sharjah, UAE, this privately-owned entity has carved a niche for itself as a trailblazer in the creation of premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences. The group’s strategy hinges on insightful investment choices and the cultivation of strategic joint ventures, paving the way for innovation and excellence in the sector.

With a commanding presence reflected in a robust AED 10 billion asset base and extensive land bank, Alef Group’s premium developments are at the forefront, driving progress in both business and leisure initiatives. These developments are complemented by the group’s dedication to building high caliber residential communities that set industry benchmarks.

For a comprehensive overview of Alef Group’s endeavors and to stay abreast of their latest developments, please visit our website at www.alefgroup.ae. You are also encouraged to engage with us on our social media platforms, where we continuously share insights into our projects and community engagements: find us on LinkedIn (@AlefGroup), follow our Instagram feed (@AlefGroup), and subscribe to our YouTube channel (@AlefGroupLLC).