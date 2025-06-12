Muharraq, Bahrain – Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, proudly announces the launch of its new chinaware collection in celebration of the airline’s 75th anniversary. This collection marks a strategic evolution of Gulf Air’s onboard dining experience for passengers, transitioning to an artistically designed range that blends functionality with cultural and aesthetic appeal.

The redesigned chinaware integrates visually compelling artwork inspired by the region’s heritage, transforming everyday dining into a memorable visual and emotional experience. By introducing curated patterns and distinctive designs, Gulf Air reinforces its commitment to quality, and design excellence while elevating the value of its onboard offerings.

This initiative is part of Gulf Air’s efforts to provide passengers with products that reflect both artistic expression and practical utility. The themed collection highlights the airline’s dedication to delivering aspirational experiences that resonate with its passengers and celebrate its rich cultural identity. The initiative follows the “Choose Your Cuisine” service that was launched last year which allows business class passengers on long-haul flights to pre-select their preferred meals prior to departure, offering a more personalized and seamless dining experience.

About ​​​​​​Gulf Air: A Tradition of Excellence

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has been operating since 1950, making it one of the earliest airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to various destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Far East. Gulf Air is recognized as a "Five-Star Major Airline" by APEX, based on verified traveler reviews, and has been awarded this prestigious status for the year 2025. The airline was also named "World's Most Improved Airline" in 2022 by Skytrax. For more information, visit: www.gulfair.com

