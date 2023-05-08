Dubai, U.A.E.: Alef Group, the leading real estate and retail developer in the Emirate of Sharjah, has partnered with Metadata Technologies to implement an exquisite Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365. The group selected Property-xRM, a Microsoft-based Real Estate CRM Solution to streamline customer management, boost operational efficiency, and improve productivity.

"We were on the lookout for an intuitive CRM solution with functionalities that met and enhanced our daily operational requirements. Metadata’s ready-to-use industry-standard solution helps in addressing those requirements and allows quicker implementation with customization capabilities," Alef Group stated.



Alef Group's expedite growth will benefit greatly from the automation and digitalisation features of the solution. This will significantly decrease the duration needed for tenant onboarding and documentation, ultimately enhancing efficiency and productivity. The system-generated lease contract eliminates the need for manual intervention and can now be completed with just a few clicks of a button.

"This solution will empower our front-end sales executives to have more visibility into their day-to-day client interactions with updated information to drive meaningful conversations with an emphasis on improving customer service. Our customers also stand to benefit immensely from this initiative," stated a spokesperson for Alef Group.

The primary objective of the leading Real Estate Developer is to harness the potential of its fully automated system and utilise its robust reporting capabilities to produce pertinent reports for management purposes. By doing so, the workload on sales support staff will be reduced significantly.

Property-xRM is equipped with advanced functionalities, including property shortlisting, booking and document management, unit sales management, and post-sales management such as transfer and cancellation, which enable efficient usage.

“We are thrilled to work with Alef Group and look forward to contributing to their digital initiative. With a powerful Microsoft-based solution, Alef will have more insights into their business, and will be able to scale rapidly”, said Rasheed Muhammed, Managing Director of Metadata Technologies.