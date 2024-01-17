Sharjah: Alef Group, the leading real estate company in Sharjah, has announced the successful completion of 15% of the master infrastructure in the 'Arim' zone within the Hayyan development. This announcement was shared during the ACRES Real Estate Exhibition 2024, which is taking place at the Sharjah Expo Centre from January 17th to 20th.

"We are delighted to report the completion of a significant portion of our latest neighborhood, 'Arim,' in Hayyan. Hayyan represents the essence of Alef Group's vision, which is to combine modern design with sustainable practices. As we progress with this distinctive project, we are eager to continue our advancements and provide a thriving environment for our residents and visitors in Sharjah's verdant landscape," stated Alef Group.

Located in zone 1 of the Hayyan residential project, 'Arim' offers a lifestyle deeply connected with nature. The villas feature interiors bathed in natural light, showcasing spacious layouts, refined aesthetics, and high-quality materials and finishes. The design of the villas reflects the beauty and rhythm of the natural surroundings.

The Hayyan project covers 8.7 million square feet and includes environmentally friendly villas. The development is notable for having the largest swimmable lagoon in Sharjah, measuring 50,000 square feet. Additional amenities include community parks, a community mall, and entertainment facilities, all designed to support an engaged and healthy lifestyle for its residents.

The Alef Group, founded by the late visionary Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013, stands today as a testament to his pioneering spirit in the realm of lifestyle experience provision. Operating from its central hub in Sharjah, UAE, this privately-owned entity has carved a niche for itself as a trailblazer in the creation of premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences. The group’s strategy hinges on insightful investment choices and the cultivation of strategic joint ventures, paving the way for innovation and excellence in the sector.

With a commanding presence reflected in a robust AED 10 billion asset base and extensive land bank, Alef Group’s premium developments are at the forefront, driving progress in both business and leisure initiatives. These developments are complemented by the group’s dedication to building high caliber residential communities that set industry benchmarks.

