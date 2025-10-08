Bringing together Alef’s expertise as a real estate developer and BEEAH’s innovations as a sustainability pioneer, the partnership will focus on exchanging insights and driving climate-positive progress for the built environment

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: BEEAH, the region’s leading sustainability and innovation pioneer, and Alef Group, a premier real estate developer in the UAE, have entered a strategic partnership to exchange insights, combine expertise, and contribute to sustainable urban progress in Sharjah, where both organizations are headquartered.

By leveraging its total environmental management ecosystem, BEEAH aims to support Alef in achieving its sustainability goals and further elevating quality of life across its real estate developments in Sharjah. At the same time, Alef will share insights and expertise with BEEAH for its real estate projects within the emirate.

“In collaboration with regional and international partners, BEEAH is working on some of the most groundbreaking projects in the region. We have always recognized the power of collaboration to realize our ambitions. Our strategic partnership with Alef will bring a new dimension of expertise and insights to several of our projects,” said Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH.

BEEAH and Alef Group will collaborate to implement best practices, while exploring resource and talent sharing to deliver world-class projects for Sharjah’s sustainable urban landscape.

“Our partnership with BEEAH reflects our unwavering commitment to shaping exceptional communities and landmark projects in Sharjah. With our combined expertise, we aim to deliver destinations that not only meet global benchmarks but also champion sustainability, well-being, and long-term value,” said Raed Al Nuaimi, CEO of Alef Group.

By exchanging expertise and insights, BEEAH and Alef Group seek to underscore Sharjah’s position as regional hub for sustainable innovation, future-ready developments and elevated quality of living.

About Alef

Alef Group is a privately held lifestyle experience provider founded by the late Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013. Headquartered in Sharjah, UAE, Alef Group is a pioneer in developing premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences through investment and strategic joint ventures.



With AED12 billion worth of assets and land bank, Alef Group's premium developments lead the way in business and leisure projects complemented by developing high-quality residential communities.



Capitalizing on the consistent growth of the Emirate and its unique geographical position as the connecting link between Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Alef Group recognizes the exceptional potential of this evolving modern metropolis. Alef Group invests in strategic joint ventures with credible entities with a business scope that covers multiple divisions.

About BEEAH

BEEAH is pioneering sustainability and inspiring innovation to empower humanity’s future. Through innovation, full-circle resource management, and digital transformation, BEEAH is addressing environmental challenges, deploying the latest technologies, and creating the roadmap for a smart and sustainable future. Renowned for groundbreaking environmental innovations and smart solutions, BEEAH operates across the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, to create a better tomorrow for all.