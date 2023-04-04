London: Alef Education, a UAE-based global education technology provider, showcased its cutting-edge products at the British Education Training and Technology show (BETT), the largest EdTech exhibition in the world, from March 29-31. The annual event brought together international education professionals, policymakers, and technology providers to explore the latest developments in education technology.

During the event, Alef Education exhibited a range of products designed to support students and educators in achieving their goals to advance the digital learning industry. These included Alef Pathways and Arabits.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said: “We are thrilled to be exhibiting at BETT London 2023. Our participation in the event demonstrates our unwavering commitment to supporting the EdTech industry by providing personalized and engaging learning experiences to students of all ages and skill levels. Our innovative solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of students and teachers in the Middle East and worldwide. We are proud that our products are transforming how students learn and teachers teach, and we look forward to introducing our solutions to the global education community."

Alef Education presented a broad portfolio of solutions at BETT 2023:

Alef Pathways: A student-centered, self-paced supplemental math program. The solution includes diagnostics and recommended developmental pathways, interactive learning content, and formative and summative assessments to measure progress. It enables teachers to monitor student progress and recommends appropriate materials to support their needs.

Arabits: A mobile app designed for non-native speakers to learn Arabic. Powered by state-of-the-art AI, Arabits is a complete language learning system created by education experts that helps students of all ages master Arabic language skills.

Alef English: A simple yet effective approach to teaching foundational literacy skills. The program offers discrete skill instruction through videos and high-interest interactive readers aligned with Lexile/CEFR (Common European Framework of Reference for Languages) levels scaffolded for lower-level learners. Additional features include immediate student/teacher feedback in assessments and games for content review.

At BETT 2023, experts from Alef Education were available at their stand to discuss the latest trends and challenges in the EdTech industry. Zora Jurriens, Head of Product at Alef Education; Grace Nader, Product Development Specialist at Alef Education; and Dr. Ali Nadaf, Director of Data and Research, led topics on Mathematics Pathways and A Framework for Assessing and Supporting Student Learning.

Richard Brooker, Lead Data Scientist at Alef Education, and Jessica Brampton, ELL Lead, led other sessions covering the themes of GPTeach: Creating Engaging Learning Experiences through AI and Activating English Reading Strategies.

In addition to showcasing the products, Alef Education networked with potential buyers, partners, schools, governments, and institutions to explore potential collaborations and partnerships. The Alef Education team was available at BETT Hall - SK51 to discuss how its solutions can help institutions to improve student outcomes and drive educational excellence.

About Alef Education

Alef Education is a leading global education technology company at the forefront of using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to create personalized learning experiences that transform how the world is educated.

Alef Education, alongside its three products, the Alef Platform, Abjadiyat, and Arabits, have a growing presence in key education markets worldwide, including the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, Indonesia, and Egypt. The award-winning Alef Platform provides AI-powered learning and teaching solutions that leverage real-time data to drive improvements across the education ecosystem. Abjadiyat is an Arabic language learning platform that offers engaging and interactive content from Kindergarten to Grade 4. Arabits is a complete Arabic language learning system for non-native speakers that helps students of all ages learn, practice, and improve their Arabic-language skills powered by AI.

For more information, visit www.alefeducation.com.

