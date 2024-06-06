Abu Dhabi, UAE – Alef Education Holding plc (“Alef Education”, “Company” or “Group”), an award-winning AI-powered learning solutions provider based in Abu Dhabi, today announces the successful completion of the bookbuild and subscription process for its Initial Public Offering (“IPO” or “Offering”) on the Main Market of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (“ADX”).

Key Highlights

The Final Offer Price has been set at AED 1.35 per Share (the “Shares”, each a “Share”), at the top end of the previously announced offer price range.

This implies a market capitalisation at the time of listing of AED 9.45 billion (US$ 2.57 billion[1]) and results in offer proceeds of AED 1.89 billion (US$ 514 million).

The offering saw significant demand from local, regional, and international investors with total gross demand for the IPO amounting to over AED 74 billion (US$ 20 billion), implying an oversubscription level of approximately 39x in aggregate.

The overwhelming demand from a broad range of investors, demonstrates the strength of Alef Education’s industry position, the market opportunity on offer and the Company’s unique investment proposition.

The Company expects to distribute a minimum dividend of AED 135 million with respect to each of its financial years ending 31 December 2024 and 2025 to all other shareholders (other than the Selling Shareholders), implying an annualised minimum dividend yield of 7.1% based on the Final Offer Price.

Admission of shares to trading on the ADX is anticipated to occur on or around 12 June 2024, under the ticker symbol “AlefEdT”.

Geoffrey Alphonso, Chief Executive Officer of Alef Education, commented: “Global and regional investors alike have come to recognize the significant and integral role we play–and will continue to play–in the education sector across our operating markets. As a trusted partner of choice to governments, schools, and educators, the 39x oversubscription in our IPO not only reflects the appeal of our Offering but also the belief in our future growth and ability to continue advancing educational outcomes for the communities we serve. The demand for our products and services remains high, especially given the increasing public and private investment in education across the MENA region. Looking ahead, we have ambitious growth plans to expand further into our target markets, broaden our product offering and continue delivering value to our core UAE market. Our investment proposition is strong, and the robust demand for our shares has ensured a successful IPO process. We now look forward to onboarding our new shareholders, including local retail investors who make up a core and important element of our Offering and shareholding going forward.”

Final Offer Price Details

The Final Offer Price has been set at AED 1.35 per Share, at the top end of the previously announced Offer Price Range, implying a market capitalisation at listing of AED 9.45 billion (US$ 2.57 billion) and resulting in offer proceeds of AED 1.89 billion (US$ 514 million).

The Company and Selling Shareholders confirm the Offering size of 1,400,000,000 Shares, equivalent to 20% of the Group’s issued share capital. Based on the Final Offer Price, and upon listing, the annualised dividend yield to all other shareholders (other than the Selling Shareholders) will be a minimum of 7.1%. Following the completion of the IPO, the Selling Shareholders, Tech Nova Investment – Sole Proprietorship L.L.C and Kryptonite Investments L.L.C, will retain shareholdings of 68% and 12%, respectively.

Investors who subscribed through the First Tranche will receive an SMS confirmation of their respective allocation on 11 June 2024, with refunds due to commence from the same date.

The completion of the Offering and admission of the Shares to listing and trading on the Main Market of the ADX is currently expected to take place on or around 12 June 2024, under the ticker symbol “AlefEdT” and ISIN “AEE01388A243”, subject to market conditions and obtaining relevant regulatory approvals in the UAE, including approval of Admission from the SCA.

For more information, visit www.alefipo.com

Offering Timeline

Date Event 6 June 2024 Final pricing announced 11 June 2024 Refunds to First tranche subscribers 12 June 2024 Expected Listing on the ADX

Contacts

Media Enquiries Investor Relations Enquiries Brunswick Group Jeehan Balfaqaih / Omar Abu Khadra AlefEd@brunswickgroup.com Reem Hindieh ir@alefeducation.com

Website

www.alefipo.com

Listing Advisor

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC

Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners

EFG Hermes UAE Limited (acting in conjunction with EFG Hermes UAE LLC)

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC

Lead Receiving Bank

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC

Receiving Banks

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

Al Maryah Community Bank

