Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: In a landmark move to scale its next-generation, AI-driven learning solutions, Alef Education (ADX: ALEFEDT), the UAE’s leading AI-powered K-12 platform, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft and Core42, the sovereign-cloud and AI-infrastructure arm of G42. The collaboration will accelerate Alef Education’s AI-and-cloud innovation roadmap and support the company’s expansion both regionally and globally.

By using advanced cloud capabilities, Alef Education will develop a new generation of AI-powered learning solutions aiming at equipping students with future-ready skills. As part of the collaboration, the company will migrate its entire suite of digital learning products and services to Microsoft Azure.

The collaboration builds on the broader framework between Microsoft and G42, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global leader in AI innovation and digital transformation. By leveraging Microsoft’s global cloud infrastructure with Core42’s sovereign cloud capabilities, Alef Education is poised for accelerated growth - delivering advanced AI-enabled learning experiences and unlocking new opportunities across the region and globally to meet future-ready needs.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO, Alef Education, said: “We are delighted to formalize this alliance with Microsoft and Core42. By harnessing advanced cloud and AI capabilities, we will enrich learning outcomes and accelerate our regional expansion. Together, we aim to unlock fresh possibilities within the education ecosystem across the region and internationally.”

Naim Yazbeck, General Manager, Microsoft UAE, said: "Our work with Alef Education and Core42 represents a pivotal step in shaping the future of learning. Education is the cornerstone of progress and innovation, and by joining forces to integrate artificial intelligence into educational systems, we can empower the next generation with the tools and knowledge to navigate and shape tomorrow’s world. At Microsoft UAE, we see this collaboration as both an opportunity and a responsibility to foster a brighter, more intelligent future, underpinned by secure, scalable, and locally relevant technology."

Kiril Evtimov, Group CTO of G42 and CEO of Core42, said: “This partnership reflects our shared vision for enabling transformative AI solutions that are secure and scalable. By supporting Alef Education with cloud capabilities, we are proud to contribute to a future where every learner has access to personalized, intelligent education systems that are both locally relevant and globally competitive.”

About Alef Education

Founded in 2016, Alef Education (ALEFEDT on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange) is an award-winning AI-powered learning solutions provider that is redefining the educational experience for K-12 students. The Company has established a strong presence in the education technology sector, operating in approximately 7,000 schools across the UAE, the US, Indonesia and Morocco. Its flagship AI-integrated Alef Platform offers personalised learning experiences to more than 1.4 million registered students, enabling them to work at their own pace and reach their full potential anytime, anywhere. With a 100% penetration rate in Cycle 2 (Grades 5-8) and Cycle 3 (Grades 9-12), Alef Education has a proven track record of improving student engagement and achievement, with test scores in Indonesia increasing by 8.5% in Arabic and maths.

The award-winning Alef Platform provides AI-powered learning and teaching solutions that use real-time data to drive improvements across the education system. Alef Pathways is a student-centred, self-paced supplemental math program. Abjadiyat is an Arabic language learning platform that provides engaging and interactive content from kindergarten to Grade 4. Arabits is a complete Arabic learning system for non-native speakers that helps students of all ages learn, practice, and improve their Arabic language skills using AI.

Alongside supporting students throughout their educational journey, Alef Education supports 50,000 educators with tools that enrich instruction and enable high-impact interventions to improve student learning outcomes. Alef Education promotes engagement, achievement and equity in learning, preparing students for success in an ever-evolving world.