Dubai, UAE – ALEC Holdings PJSC (“ALEC Holdings” or “ALEC”) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Noor Training Centre for People of Determination (“Al Noor”), under which it will sponsor a classroom of 10 students of determination for one academic year. As part of the agreement, ALEC Holdings has committed AED135,000 to support the delivery of high-quality education and care, covering programme costs, therapeutic and developmental services, learning materials and classroom resources that directly enhance the student experience and outcomes.

The agreement was announced at a dedicated classroom naming ceremony attended by Sean McQue, Managing Director – ALEC Construction. This partnership is aligned with ALEC Holdings’ wider community impact strategy, which focuses on delivering tangible social value in the communities where the Group operates through long-term partnerships. By supporting education and development programmes for People of Determination, ALEC is contributing to the UAE’s national priorities around inclusion, accessibility and empowerment.

In addition to financial support, ALEC Holdings has committed five structured corporate volunteering days over the course of the academic year. During these engagements, ALEC employees will support a range of activities at the centre, including classroom assistance, skills-based workshops and student engagement initiatives, which will include sports, painting and vocational training activities. Drawing on more than 44 years of experience, Al Noor will design and deliver these sessions to maximise their developmental value for students of determination, while also ensuring a meaningful and well-supported experience for volunteers.

Around 25 employees participated in the first volunteering day, which coincided with the naming ceremony. Employees supported students with sports activities such as Tennis, Ball Kicking, Ball Shooting, Bean Bag Catching, Table Tennis, Target Throw, Bowling and Zumba Sessions.

Sean McQue, Managing Director, ALEC Construction, said, “This partnership reflects our belief that the impact we create should extend beyond the projects we deliver. While our work across commercial, cultural, hospitality developments contributes to the fabric of communities, initiatives like this allow us to engage more directly with the people we serve. Al Noor’s professionalism and longstanding commitment to People of Determination made them a natural partner, and we are proud to support the important work they do.”

Ranjini Ramnath, Director, Al Noor Training Centre for People of Determination said, “Partnerships with organisations like ALEC Holdings play a vital role in enabling us to continue delivering high-quality education and developmental support for our students. This contribution will enhance the learning environment and create valuable opportunities for engagement that support each student’s growth and potential.”

About ALEC Holdings PJSC

ALEC Holdings PJSC, part of the Investment Corporation of Dubai, is a leading diversified engineering and construction group operating in the UAE and KSA. The Company builds and provides construction solutions that set industry benchmarks for innovation, quality, reliability and operational excellence.

ALEC offers its clients complete turnkey solutions in construction, MEP, fitout, marine, oil & gas, modular construction, energy efficiency and solar projects, heavy equipment rental, technology systems and asset maintenance. With these capabilities, the Company successfully serves a diverse range of sectors including airports, data centers, retail, hotels & resorts, high-rise buildings, and themed projects.

For more information, please visit https://alec.ae/.

About Al Noor

Al Noor Training Centre for People of Determination, established in 1981, is one of the UAE’s leading non‑profit organisations providing education, therapy, and vocational training for children and young adults with diverse challenges. Operating under CDA and DHA regulation, Al Noor delivers ISO‑certified, outcome‑driven programmes that promote independence, skill development, and community inclusion. Today, the Centre supports more than 220 students through a comprehensive, transdisciplinary model aligned with international best practices.

For more information, please visit www.alnoorpod.ae