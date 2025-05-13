Dubai, United Arab Emirates – ALEC FITOUT is experiencing a surge in momentum across the region, with strong demand for high-end museum, hospitality and entertainment destinations in Saudi Arabia and the UAE driving a record-breaking year. In 2024, the company achieved a record year in turnover and has since nearly-doubled its team size to 467 experts, as it works to support an expanding project pipeline across the region.

With 15 active projects currently underway — seven of them in Saudi Arabia, ALEC FITOUT is scaling up operations rapidly. Recruitment is ongoing across all levels of the business as the company strengthens its delivery capability for some of the region’s most ambitious developments. At the same time, ALEC FITOUT is investing in a new state-of-the-art joinery facility in Ras Al Khaimah. Once complete, this will serve as a regional production hub for bespoke joinery and, in future phases, decorative metal, solid surfaces and upholstery.

“The pace of transformation in the region is unprecedented and ALEC FITOUT is firmly aligned with that momentum,” said Laurent Farge, Managing Director, ALEC FITOUT. “Whether it’s pioneering cultural venues, world-class resorts or immersive entertainment spaces, we’ve built a reputation for delivering technically complex, design-led spaces at scale. That clarity of focus is what allows us to keep growing without compromising on quality.”

In Saudi Arabia, ALEC FITOUT’s projects include the landmark Qiddiya Aquarabia waterpark, where it is delivering more than 150,000m² of themed entertainment fitout, alongside luxury complex works for the Red Sea Marine Life Institute and the Six Senses and Four Seasons Amaala resorts.

In Riyadh, the company is delivering a design and build scope at the W Hotel in the King Abdullah Financial District, including MEP and all architectural fitout. These are just a few highlights of a wider portfolio that reflects ALEC FITOUT’s specialisation in end-to-end delivery, supported by in-house expertise in automation, sustainable materials and emerging design technologies.

“Growth for us is not just about volume—it’s about building long-term capability and creating real impact,” Farge added. “We’re here to partner with visionary clients, deliver best-in-class spaces, and contribute meaningfully to the region’s development of luxury and cultural destinations.”

About ALEC FITOUT

ALEC FITOUT is a part of the ALEC Holdings. It specialises in the fit out and refurbishment of luxury hotels & resorts, museums and immersive exhibitions as well as themed leisure and entertainment and luxury mixed use developments in UAE, KSA & Ethiopia. Established in 2009, ALEC FITOUT has delivered over 100 projects across four countries, covering a total area of 1.78 million square meters to the value of AED 8.47bn.