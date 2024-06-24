The resort-like development boasts state of the art gym and spa facilities as well as flexible coworking spaces

Connecting the interior with the exterior, nature and wellness is weaved throughout the 1,050 homes

One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available to buyers of all nationalities from 11 July

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Aldar Properties ('Aldar') announced today the launch of Verdes by Haven, a community of apartments designed to integrate nature and wellness with contemporary living. Nestled within the Haven by Aldar (Haven) masterplan, the residences benefit from their location in a first of its kind wellness concept that encourages an active and healthy lifestyle.

Thoughtfully designed to promote wellbeing and a tranquil living experience, Verdes by Haven will offer residents a retreat from everyday life in a resort-like setting with a lush landscape and a gentle stream flowing through the community. The development will be home to co-working spaces and a state-of-the-art gym with spa room, enabling a balanced environment that caters to the lifestyle needs of residents.

Embodying sophisticated apartment living, Verdes by Haven overlooks Al Habtoor Polo Club, providing stunning vistas of the polo green, as well as the central park of the Haven community, and the green outdoor spaces and walkways among the residential buildings.

The units have been laid out to ensure an abundance of daylight, reduced noise pollution, and encourage residents to walk throughout with ease. Public launch will start on 11 July 2024 and will include one-, two, and three- bedroom apartments with prices starting from AED 990,000.

Developed in partnership with Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with investments in 31 countries, Verdes by Haven is situated along key transport routes such as the Dubai – Al Ain Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road. It also allows for easy access to business and lifestyle hubs, including Downtown Dubai and DIFC as well as attractions such as Global Village, IMG Worlds of Adventure, and Dubai Mall. Residents will also benefit from easy access to major highways connecting Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Residents will be able to access a variety of amenities and facilities that cater to a wellness-oriented lifestyle, including yoga and Pilates sessions, a multipurpose room, outdoor events and activations, cooking classes, 24/7 onsite maintenance, various car services, and in-unit and external lifestyle support for needs such as spa bookings and pet care.

Verdes by Haven residents will have additional amenities and facilities on hand in the wider Haven by Aldar community, such as a meditation pavilion, zen gardens, tranquillity pool, nature trail, run and ride tracks, exercise areas, and a padel tennis court, further encouraging an active and balanced lifestyle.

The residences are positioned to offer a seamless living experience with a school, nursery, mosque, retail hub, and on-demand services including childcare and travel concierge catering to the various needs of the community.

The community has received a 3-star rating from Fitwel, the world’s leading healthy building certification, addressing a broad range of health aspects to enhance the resident living experience. The development has also received LEED Gold precertification for the masterplan and will incorporate sustainability measures into its design to reduce energy, water, and waste consumption.

