Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar today announced the launch of Waldorf Astoria Residences Yas, setting a new benchmark for luxury living on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The exclusive collection of 133 furnished residences seamlessly blends Waldorf Astoria’s rich history of unparalleled hospitality and timeless elegance with Yas Island’s vibrant energy, where expansive views set the stage for residents to indulge in unforgettable experiences.

Overlooking the fairways of Yas Links Golf Course – home of the Abu Dhabi Championship - Waldorf Astoria Residences Yas is flanked by stunning waterfront views of mangrove forests on one side and Yas Marina Circuit, home of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, on the other.

Commenting on the new development, Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Development, said, “As the first Waldorf Astoria Residences in Abu Dhabi and the first ever branded residential product on Yas Island, Waldorf Astoria Residences Yas is set to become the most enviable address on the island, offering residents unmatched luxury, an iconic lifestyle and signature experiences. With direct access to Yas Links and surrounding amenities, residents will have an opportunity to be immersed in the most vibrant neighbourhood in the region while experiencing Waldorf Astoria’s globally renowned hospitality every day.”

Reflecting biophilic design principles, Nordic Office Architects present three striking buildings at Waldorf Astoria Residences Yas, seamlessly capturing the connection between Waldorf Astoria’s prestige and the dynamism of Yas Island, which is world famous for its leisure and entertainment experiences.

With interior design by London based KZ Design Services, the development features a spectrum of elegant furnished homes, including one-to-three-bed apartments, one-bed duplexes, and four-bed ultra-luxurious penthouses. Generously designed to offer vast living areas optimised for maximum comfort, the homes evoke a sense of ease and contentment while high-end interior finishes add a touch of sophistication to a private and discreet setting that connects to the beauty and opportunity of the outside world.

Replicating the seamless, hotel living experience that is central to the iconic Waldorf Astoria brand, residents will have access to a 24/7 personal concierge service. A host of unique spaces are available throughout, including a Peacock Alley inspired residents’ lounge set in a chic and contemporary setting for intimate gatherings.

At the world-class fitness and spa facility, residents can enjoy private wellness services alongside a serviced swimming pool overlooking Yas Links. Entertainment areas include a dedicated kids club, simulator room, and a games room that will provide the ultimate playground for all ages whilst the cinema allows residents to enjoy the best seats in the house.

In line with Aldar’s commitment to best-in-class sustainable development, Waldorf Astoria Residences Yas is targeting 3 Pearl Estidama and 2 Star Fitwel ratings. Aldar will use low carbon concrete and steel to reduce the construction related emissions by 25%, and the completed buildings will be 35% more energy efficient and 45% more water efficient compared to global and local standards respectively, reducing the energy bills for residents.

Waldorf Astoria Residences Yas will launch for sale on 22 May 2025 at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island. For more details, reach out via email to customermanagement@aldar.com or call 800-ALDAR (800-25327).



