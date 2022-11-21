341 Yas Park Views homes are available to purchase for all nationalities from 2 3 November

Final community of its type in North Yas to offer standalone villas in one of Abu Dhabi’s most sought-after destinations

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Aldar Properties (‘Aldar’) has announced the successful sell-out of its recently launched Yas Park Gate community on Yas Island, achieving AED 1.1 billion in sales.

Almost 10% of sales came from non-resident buyers, demonstrating Abu Dhabi’s appeal to international customers. Expatriate residents of the UAE accounted for 5%, with Emirati customers purchasing the remaining 85%. Aldar’s strategy to expand its customer base has seen resounding success, with 95% of buyers of Yas Park Gate properties purchasing their first Aldar home. Additionally, 49% of buyers were under the age of 40, and the number of female customers reached 35%.

With customer demand continuing to grow at pace, Aldar has simultaneously launched the adjacent Yas Park Views community, comprising 341 standalone villas on the doorstep of Yas Park Gate. Yas Park Views is the final North Yas community of its type to offer single-family homes, creating an exclusive community that will be available for purchase by all nationalities from 23 November.

Yas Park Views’ compelling proposition offers buyers competitively priced single-family villas, with three-bedroom villas starting from AED 2.84 million, four-bedroom villas starting from AED 3.43 million, and five-bedroom layouts starting from AED 4.1 million. Inspired by growing customer demand for standalone villas in amenity-driven communities on Yas Island, homes in the gated development benefit from increased private outdoor space, an elegant Mediterranean architecture style, and a broad range of leading amenities on their doorsteps.

Commenting on the launch, Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development, said: “The strong response to Yas Park Gate from both resident buyers and local and international investors is a testament to the continued appetite to live and invest in Yas Island’s communities. Yas Park Views offers customers a final opportunity to own a single-family home in one of the capital’s most desired locations. Each aspect of Yas Park Views has been carefully planned in response to our customers’ changing needs, so we expect to see significant demand for this exclusive community.”

The development boasts easy access to the 115,000 sqm Yas Park, over half the size of Yas Mall, which will set the benchmark for landscape design in the entire North Yas master development. Yas Park will define a new standard for parks in the UAE, bringing together an array

of amenities for the first time in one space – it will be connected by a promenade that enables access to each feature as well as a walking and jogging track around the perimeter.

Once Yas Park Views is completed, residents will enjoy numerous themed parks embedded within the development, a community mall, community clubhouses and gyms, multipurpose rooms, swimming pools, and an abundance of outdoor areas. Residents will also enjoy access to the Noya Community Hub, which will be home to a leading British curriculum school, operated by Aldar Academies, that will cater to the island’s growing communities.

Construction of Yas Park Views is due to begin in Q2 2023, with handovers expected to commence in Q2 2026. Customers interested in purchasing units at Yas Park Gate can visit the Aldar’s Sales Centre at Aldar Square or contact the Aldar Sales Centre by phone on 800-ALDAR/800-25327 or via email on customermanagement@aldar.com.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Media

Obaid Al Yammahi

Aldar Properties

Sarah Abdelbary

Brunswick

aldar@brunswickgroup.com

About Aldar

Aldar Properties PJSC is the leading real estate developer and manager in the UAE with a diversified and sustainable operating model centered around two core businesses: Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of integrated, liveable, and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi’s most desirable destinations, including Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, Al Raha, and Reem Island. It is responsible for developing Aldar’s c. 69 million sqm land bank and includes three businesses: Aldar Projects, which manages Aldar's fee-based development management business including government housing and infrastructure projects; Aldar Ventures, which incubates and nurtures new business opportunities and innovation areas; and Aldar Egypt, the platform focused on developing mixed-use communities in Egypt.

Aldar Investment houses Aldar’s core asset management business comprising over AED 30 billion portfolio of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, hospitality, and logistics segments. Aldar Logistics owns a 70% stake in Abu Dhabi Business Hub which owns a strategically located warehousing, industrial, and office complex in Industrial City Abu Dhabi with a total net lettable area of c. 166,000 sqm. Aldar Investment also manages three core platforms: Aldar Education, Aldar Estates, and Aldar Hospitality and Leisure. Aldar Education includes Aldar’s entire educational portfolio, with almost 33,000 students across 28 operated and managed schools, and a growing network of 3,000 educators from over 100 nationalities, offering a wide range of curriculum and ancillary services such as a Teacher Training Academy. Aldar Estates consolidates Aldar’s Retail Operations alongside existing Residential and Commercial real estate operations within Provis and will further include Community Management under one integrated property management platform. Aldar Hospitality and Leisure looks after Aldar’s portfolio of hotel and leisure assets, which are anchored around Yas Island and Saadiyat, in addition to Ras Al Khaimah. It includes Aldar’s portfolio of 13 hotels, comprising over 4,250 hotel keys and managing operations across golf courses, beach clubs, and marinas.

Aldar’s shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (Stock quote: ALDAR:UH), and is a profitable, cash-generative business that provides recurring revenues, and benefits from a diverse and supportive shareholder base. Aldar operates according to high standards of corporate governance and is committed to operating a long-term and sustainable business in order to provide ongoing value for its shareholders.

Aldar is driven by a vision to be a leading real estate developer and manager in the region by playing a key role in the development of quality, comfortable, desirable destinations that people can live in, work at and visit.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com