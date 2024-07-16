Buyers from India, Egypt and UK make up the top three international markets by sales volume

88% of buyers bought a property from Aldar for the first time

Positive customer response highlights Aldar’s continued momentum in Dubai and the growing appeal of the company’s lifestyle proposition in the emirate

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar Properties (‘Aldar’) announced today the sale of more than 660 units at Verdes by Haven - the apartment residence within the Haven by Aldar masterplan in Dubai – within 72 hours of its launch. Haven by Aldar is the company’s first development in Dubai in partnership with Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with investments in 31 countries.

Aldar generated over AED 1 billion through its sales events at Dubai World Trade Centre, Aldar Square in Abu Dhabi, and an international roadshow that visited six different markets around the world. The positive customer response to Aldar’s latest offering in Dubai, following the success of Haven by Aldar and Athlon, highlights the company’s continued momentum in the emirate and indicates the growing appeal of its lifestyle proposition.

Expatriate residents and overseas buyers make up 83% of sales, with Indian, Egyptian and British passport holders representing the top three international markets by sales volume, and emphasising Dubai’s position as a global destination of choice for investment and relocation. The development also had strong uptake from UAE nationals, who account for the remaining 17% of sales.

Female buyers represent 28% of sales with male buyers completing 72% of purchased units. 56% of buyers are under the age of 45, while first-time buyers of an Aldar property account for 88% of sales, highlighting the increasing scale of Aldar’s customer base in Dubai, across the UAE, and abroad.

Verdes by Haven is a community designed to offer residents a retreat from everyday life in a resort-like setting by integrating nature and wellness with contemporary living. Embodying sophisticated apartment living, Verdes by Haven overlooks Al Habtoor Polo Club, providing stunning vistas of the polo green, as well as the central park of the Haven community, and the green outdoor spaces and walkways among the residential buildings. The development will be home to co-working spaces and a state-of-the-art gym with spa room, enabling a balanced environment that caters to the lifestyle needs of residents.

Construction at the development is set to commence in Q1 2025.

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East and North Africa, and Europe. The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 69 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah’s most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar’s developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE’s capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 37 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar, please visit www.aldar.com

About Dubai Holding

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 40,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding touches the lives of millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 265 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors: real estate, hospitality, leisure & entertainment, media, ICT, design, education, retail, manufacturing & logistics and science. In March 2024, under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Nakheel and Meydan were integrated into Dubai Holding to form a global economic entity with a diverse portfolio.

Our portfolio includes: Dubai Holding Real Estate, one of the largest landowners and integrated master developers in Dubai; Dubai Holding Asset Management offers a world-class portfolio of 25 residential communities, 15 lifestyle destinations, 10 malls and 22 pavilions in addition to being the majority strategic shareholder in TECOM Group PJSC, which consists of 10 business destinations catering to six vital knowledge-based economic sectors; Dubai Holding Hospitality, which manages leading hospitality assets and a diverse collection of unique F&B concepts as well as top-notch hotel brands, including Jumeirah, Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company; Dubai Holding Entertainment, the largest and most diversified media, leisure and entertainment company in the region, which comprises leading leisure venues such as Ain Dubai, Global Village, Dubai Parks and Resorts, ARN, Roxy Cinemas and The View Palm Jumeirah, amongst others; Dubai Holding Investments, a dedicated investment arm responsible for the Group’s investment strategy and managing a diverse portfolio of strategic and financial investments across public and private markets in the UAE and internationally to drive diversification for the Group and seek attractive risk-adjusted returns. It has investments in Emirates NBD, Warsan Waste Management Centre, Du and Azadea, as well as joint ventures and partnerships with Brookfield, Emaar, Aldar and others.

www.dubaiholding.com

www.twitter.com/dubaiholding

www.instagram.com/dubaiholding

www.facebook.com/dubaiholding

www.youtube.com/user/dubaiholding

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-holding