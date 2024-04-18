The UAE’s first cloud-based smart district management system will enable emissions reduction in line with Aldar’s Net Zero Plan, optimise operational efficiencies, and deliver a personalised experience for residents

Leveraging AI-driven analysis and scalable across Aldar’s portfolio, the solution applies digital innovation to community living and supports a sustainable future

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar Properties (“Aldar”) has announced a partnership with Siemens to make Saadiyat Grove, an integrated mixed-use project under development in the cultural heart of Abu Dhabi, a leading global example of smart urban living. The agreement was signed today at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) in Abu Dhabi.

Utilising the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio and its cloud-based Building X platform, Aldar will deploy the UAE’s first cloud-based smart district management system across the entirety of the Saadiyat Grove community. The project represents the most significant investment globally to date in smart technology at a mixed-use residential and commercial real estate development.

The system will include advanced energy analytics to support emission reductions in line with Aldar’s Net Zero Plan, while enabling eco-conscious living with residents enjoying a more personalised experience that prioritises their wellbeing. IoT sensors will monitor air quality and noise levels, while AI technologies will support cutting-edge safety and security, as well as predictive maintenance. The platform will also monitor asset lifecycles and feature digital twins of the district to optimise operational efficiencies.

This practical implementation of an AI powered analysis system will streamline asset management, ensuring premier living standards for residents and optimum performance for commercial tenants at Saadiyat Grove.

These solutions will be incorporated into an advanced analytics application that can be scaled across Aldar’s portfolio, including new and existing developments, enabling consistent quality and operational standards across its portfolio, centralised monitoring, and secure data management. This will be a key component of Aldar’s broader investment in a technology infrastructure ecosystem that delivers superior customer service, operational efficiency, and more sustainable solutions.

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Development, said: “Introducing the UAE’s first cloud-based district management solution at Saadiyat Grove represents a major advancement in the application of digital technology at scale in the real estate sector. Our partnership with Siemens forms part of Aldar’s ongoing commitment to transforming lives and landscapes for positive impact, leveraging innovation to introduce new sustainable living solutions that deliver meaningful emission reductions. Implementing this advanced smart district management system at Saadiyat Grove establishes a benchmark for smart living in Abu Dhabi and we look forward to expanding its use across Saadiyat Cultural District and beyond.”

Helmut von Struve, CEO of Siemens in the Middle East and the UAE, said: “We are honoured to work with Aldar on this pioneering project. Using the latest offerings from Siemens Xcelerator, our open digital business platform that enables digital transformation faster and at a larger scale, Aldar will be able to manage its portfolio more efficiently and provide the district’s residents and visitors a more comfortable and safer environment in which to live and work.”

Situated in Abu Dhabi’s Cultural District, Saadiyat Grove is set to be a model for future smart and sustainable developments in the UAE and globally. It will feature a business park spanning approximately 26,000 sqm of net leasable area (NLA) with four Grade A commercial office buildings. Additionally, the retail side of Saadiyat Grove will encompass 78,000 sqm of NLA, including community retail spaces, two retail boulevards, and a central shopping destination, which will introduce new experiential retail, dining, and entertainment concepts to the emirate.

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East and North Africa, and Europe. The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 69 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah’s most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar’s developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE’s capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 37 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

About Aldar

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare.

In fiscal 2023, which ended on September 30, 2023, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €77.8 billion and net income of €8.5 billion. As of September 30, 2023, the company employed around 320,000 people worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.