The agreement will also see the introduction of the first Nobu restaurant in Abu Dhabi

All set on Mamsha Beach, directly opposite Aldar’s Saadiyat Grove development and adjacent to the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi

The partnership further enhances Saadiyat Island’s reputation as an iconic and ultra-premium destination in Abu Dhabi’s cultural and lifestyle district

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar Properties PJSC (“Aldar”), today announced that it has entered into an exclusive partnership with Nobu Hospitality – the fastest growing luxury lifestyle brand – to launch a new luxury hotel, branded residences, and a fine dining experience to anchor Aldar’s extremely desirable destination, Mamsha Al Saadiyat.

The agreement will see Aldar develop the 5-star hotel featuring 165 luxurious guest rooms and suites, including the stunning rooftop Nobu Villa. Expected to open in 2026, the luxury hotel will offer guests and visitors access to the beautiful Mamsha Beach and its lively waterfront promenade, four exciting food and beverage venues including the first Nobu restaurant in Abu Dhabi, state-of-the-art wellness and fitness centre, opulent swimming pools, and expansive event and conference facilities.

Situated alongside the hotel, the planned development includes the first branded Nobu Residences in the Middle East and the second worldwide, offering high-end, multi-bedroom sea view residences. Nobu Residences will offer the highest level of service and bespoke amenities, including raised gardens overlooking the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, a state-of-the-art gym, a movie screening room, swimming pools, indoor and outdoor play areas, and exclusive access to a lounge, where residents and their guests can enjoy exceptional events and social experiences.

Commenting on the deal, Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Properties said: “Our partnership with Nobu is a testament to Aldar’s ability to attract international partners and demonstrates the increasing appeal of Abu Dhabi as a leading destination for international investors and visitors – to be home to the second Nobu Residences worldwide and the first in the Middle East clearly demonstrates this. Nobu’s iconic brand, synonymous with luxury and F&B expertise, will not only complement our existing portfolio and offering but will also elevate Saadiyat Island’s prominence and status as a world-class leisure, residential, and cultural destination.”

“The new project activates Aldar’s existing prime landbank in Mamsha Al Saadiyat and will bolster our portfolio of high-quality and recurring income-generating properties across residential, and hospitality and leisure segments.”

Also commenting on the deal, Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality, stated: “We are thrilled to be partnering with such a highly recognised company as Aldar, one of the most prominent real estate developers in the region, who share our vision for creating remarkable destination projects and lifestyle experiences. This is an exciting time for Saadiyat Island, which has become one of the world’s most desirable leisure destinations, and we look forward to offering our Nobu guests access to its incredible landscapes, cuisine, and culture.”

Saadiyat Island is home to the world's largest single concentration of premier cultural assets, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Natural History Museum, the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, and the Zayed National Museum as well as other remarkable attractions including pristine beaches and protected coastal areas. Located at the heart of Saadiyat Island’s cultural district, Mamsha Al Saadiyat is an exclusive beachfront community comprising luxury apartments, townhouses, and penthouses with access to a high-quality selection of restaurants and cafes, all connected via a promenade overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

About Aldar

Aldar Properties PJSC is the leading real estate developer and manager in the UAE with a diversified and sustainable operating model centered around two core businesses: Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of integrated, liveable, and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi’s most desirable destinations, including Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, Al Raha, and Reem Island. It is responsible for developing Aldar’s c. 69 million sqm land bank and includes three businesses: Aldar Projects, which manages Aldar's fee-based development management business including government housing and infrastructure projects; Aldar Ventures, which incubates and nurtures new business opportunities and innovation areas; and Aldar Egypt, the platform focused on developing mixed-use communities in Egypt.

Aldar Investment houses Aldar’s core asset management business comprising over AED 30 billion portfolio of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, hospitality, and logistics segments. Aldar Logistics owns a 70% stake in Abu Dhabi Business Hub which owns a strategically located warehousing, industrial, and office complex in Industrial City Abu Dhabi with a total net lettable area of c. 166,000 sqm. Aldar Investment also manages three core platforms: Aldar Education, Aldar Estates, and Aldar Hospitality and Leisure. Aldar Education includes Aldar’s entire educational portfolio, with almost 33,000 students across 28 operated and managed schools, and a growing network of 3,000 educators from over 100 nationalities, offering a wide range of curriculum and ancillary services such as a Teacher Training Academy. Aldar Estates consolidates Aldar’s Retail Operations alongside existing Residential and Commercial real estate operations within Provis and will further include Community Management under one integrated property management platform. Aldar Hospitality and Leisure looks after Aldar’s portfolio of hotel and leisure assets, which are anchored around Yas Island and Saadiyat, in addition to Ras Al Khaimah. It includes Aldar’s portfolio of 13 hotels, comprising over 4,250 hotel keys and managing operations across golf courses, beach clubs, and marinas.

Aldar’s shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (Stock quote: ALDAR:UH), and is a profitable, cash-generative business that provides recurring revenues, and benefits from a diverse and supportive shareholder base. Aldar operates according to high standards of corporate governance and is committed to operating a long-term and sustainable business in order to provide ongoing value for its shareholders.

Aldar is driven by a vision to be a leading real estate developer and manager in the region by playing a key role in the development of quality, comfortable, desirable destinations that people can live in, work at and visit.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com