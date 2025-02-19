This exceptional residential environment encourages wellbeing, active living, and a nurturing environment for children

The first community in the UAE to receive the highest sustainability and wellness ratings, comprising LEED Platinum and Fitwel 3 stars

Offering almost 1,700 homes, including an exquisite selection of mansions, villas, and apartments

The villas will launch for sale at Coca-Cola Arena on 27 February 2025

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar today announced the launch of The Wilds, its third development in Dubai as part of a joint venture with Dubai Holding. Intertwining exceptional residences with pristine natural surroundings, The Wilds will redefine what it means to live in harmony with nature, offering families and young explorers a tranquil oasis surrounded by greenery and wildlife.

A first of its kind in Dubai, The Wilds is designed to let nature thrive, hosting the largest and most diverse collection of wildlife within a residential community in the emirate. It will stand out for its safe integration and retention of a large variety of species, alongside an incredible selection of native plants within a woodland sanctuary. Pond, lawn, and dry stream habitats will further enrich the landscape with duck houses seamlessly blending into water streams. Manmade bird nests and bee-keeping zones will also be dotted throughout the community,

Commenting on the new development, Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Development, said, “We are extremely excited to introduce The Wilds, our third residential community in Dubai and one that will become the most sought-after green development in the emirate. A design masterpiece inspired by Mother Nature, The Wilds is a place where people and nature will live and grow together, where children are encouraged to be curious in an environment that will not only nurture their health, well-being and development, but also help them understand their responsibility to protect the environment for future generations.”

A striking architectural feature of the development is The Nest, a signature community pavilion that connects perfectly with the natural environment, serving as a visual landmark and gathering space for residents. For the youngest residents, The Nest will house a curiosity area dedicated to wildlife observation and environmental learning.

Located along the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road opposite Global Village, The Wilds is set within one of Dubai’s most up-and-coming affluent areas. Featuring almost 1,700 homes, including five- and six-bedroom mansions designed by world renowned Lebanese architect, Nabil Gholam, three- to five-bedroom villas and one- to three-bedroom apartments, every home is surrounded by eco corridors and green spaces that provide privacy within nature.

A premium international branded school will be a cornerstone of the community, featuring an innovative campus with outdoor learning spaces and eco-focused facilities that complement the community's commitment to environmental education and sustainability. Residents’ daily needs will be served by a retail hub at the community entrance, along with vibrant clubhouses, a nursery, a clinic, and two mosques.

The family-centric community will be a living classroom for children with incidental play areas, interactive splash pads, and shallow streams encouraging curiosity and exploration within nature. With inclusivity at its core, the community will offer adaptive play areas for people of determination, complete with musical flowers, sensory retreats, and specialised playground equipment.

Adventure seekers and athletes will enjoy state-of-the-art fitness zones, exercise decks, as well as tennis, padel, and basketball courts. For those seeking relaxation, the development will feature shaded wellness pavilions, meditation spaces, resort-style swimming pools, and cocoon hammocks. Walking and cycling trails will weave through the master plan, inviting residents to explore and unwind in natural surroundings.

The Wilds is also the first community in the UAE to achieve the highest accreditation in both LEED and Fitwell, the most globally recognised sustainability and wellness certifications. The community received LEED Platinum and Fitwel 3-stars, reaffirming Aldar’s commitment to sustainable living and innovative building practices.

The launch follows the remarkable success of Aldar’s Haven and Athlon developments, both in partnership with Dubai Holding, which saw unprecedented demand with all units sold within hours of release, demonstrating the strong appetite for wellness and active living focused communities in Dubai.

The Wilds will launch for sale on 27 February 2025 at the Coca-Cola Arena Dubai. Following the launch, interested buyers can visit Aldar's Sales Centre at Aldar Square or the Aldar Sales Centre in Dubai, next to Kite Beach on Jumeirah Beach Road. Customers can also reach out via email at customermanagement@aldar.com or call 800-ALDAR (800-25327).

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 62 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 42 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com or follow us on:

About Dubai Holding

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding touches the lives of millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 284 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors: real estate, hospitality, leisure & entertainment, media, ICT, design, education, retail, manufacturing & logistics and science.

Our portfolio includes:

Dubai Holding Real Estate, one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, combining the long-standing expertise of Meraas, Nakheel, Meydan and Dubai Properties. Its portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project management, facilities and district management;

Dubai Holding Asset Management, which offers a world-class portfolio of 21 residential communities, 15 lifestyle destinations, 10 malls and 19 centres in addition to being the majority strategic shareholder in TECOM Group PJSC, which consists of 10 business destinations catering to six vital knowledge-based economic sectors;

Dubai Holding Hospitality, which owns and manages 53 hotels as well as top-notch hospitality brands, including Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company Jumeirah, which manages a portfolio of 31 world-class properties. Dubai Holding Hospitality’s portfolio also comprises a diverse collection of unique award-winning F&B concepts.

Dubai Holding Entertainment, the largest and most diversified media, leisure and entertainment company in the region, which comprises leading parks and attractions such as Global Village, Ain Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts and The View at The Palm; and media and entertainment venues such as Roxy Cinemas, Coca-Cola Arena and ARN;

Dubai Holding Investments, a dedicated investment arm responsible for the Group’s investment strategy and managing a diverse portfolio of strategic and financial investments across public and private markets in the UAE and internationally to drive diversification for the Group and seek attractive risk-adjusted returns. It has investments in Emirates NBD, Warsan Waste Management Centre, Du and Azadea, as well as joint ventures and partnerships with Brookfield, Emaar, Aldar and others;

Dubai Holding Land Estates, which is dedicated to optimising and future-proofing the management of the Group’s extensive land bank and supporting its commitment to sustainable urban development and economic diversification in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan; and

Dubai Holding Community Management, an integrated, customer-centric company that focuses on creating and managing sustainable and vibrant communities. It is committed to fostering a sense of belonging and connectivity amongst its 1.2 million residents living in 53 master communities.

