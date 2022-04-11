Available exclusively for UAE Nationals with 3-, 4-, 5-, and 6-bedroom villas on offer

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Aldar Properties (‘Aldar’) today announced the launch of the second phase of its popular Alreeman II development, Fay Alreeman, an AED 2 billion master-planned residential community in the Alshamkha area of Abu Dhabi. The villas within the development’s second phase are available for purchase exclusively by UAE nationals.

Following strong demand for infrastructure-enabled land plots in phase one, Fay Alreeman will see the launch of 554 villas available in 3-,4-,5- and 6-bedroom layouts, with average sizes ranging from 301 sqm for a 3-bedroom villa to 507 sqm for a 6-bedroom villa. Public sales of the villas will commence on 24 April, with prices starting from AED 2.7 million. Handovers are expected to commence in the final quarter of 2025.

In order to cater to the demand from customers for homes that are adapted to their tastes, all villas within Fay Alreeman will be available in a choice of three elevations – Mediterranean, Modern Arabic, and Contemporary. Internally, all villas will have a light or dark colour scheme. Property designs were based on focus group studies with Aldar’s customers to ensure a customer-centric approach to the product. Fay Alreeman properties cater to the needs of buyers by offering spacious floorplans with large, closed kitchens, family rooms, and majlis spaces, among other features.

With the entire Alreeman II development spread across an area of 2.4 million sqm, residents will benefit from a wide range of amenities that will cater to their specific needs and interests; a school, retail offerings, parks, mosques, and running and cycling tracks are all available in the community.

Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development, said: “Alreeman II has been well received by the market as UAE Nationals continue to seek well-priced, high-quality and comfortable living spaces in desirable destinations across the Emirate. Launching a range of villas in the second phase is a direct response to the demand we have seen in the market for a ready product that residents can quickly move into. We are also delighted to offer each home in a variety of options – a decision that is rooted in the customer research that we have undertaken, to better understand their needs and desires. We are very much looking forward to welcoming new homeowners to the community.”

Fay Alreeman’s masterplan has been designed in clusters, each with its own parks and amenities, in order to build a strong sense of community. The community was designed to ensure individuality between properties and to cater to prominent customer needs, which include the desire for larger kitchen spacing, enhanced flow across housing units, and more modern-looking homes. The development is located in close proximity to the Abu Dhabi International Airport, key highways and some of Abu Dhabi's major infrastructure projects and lifestyle destinations, including Yas Island, Zayed City, New Al Falah, Masdar City, and Mohammed Bin Zayed City.

As part of Aldar’s commitment to sustainability, the entire Alreeman II development has been designed to achieve a Pearl 2 rating, a sustainability rating system that was developed by the Abu Dhabi Urban Planning Council as part of its sustainable development initiative, Estidama.

