Residents will enjoy 24/7 concierge, valet parking, and a suite of a la carte services that can be booked through the community’s bespoke app

Set on the beautiful Al Marjan Island, the development is within close proximity to Ras Al Khaimah’s main tourist attractions

357 lavish apartments to launch for sale in first phase on 5 December

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Aldar Properties ('Aldar') announced today the launch of Nikki Beach Residences, a new community set against the spectacular backdrop of the Arabian Gulf on Al Marjan Island, with a blend of exciting and rejuvenating leisure experiences that will redefine beach living in the emirate.

With 357 units set to launch for sale in the first phase on 5 December, the Nikki Beach Residences will offer spacious one- to five-bedroom apartments, with expansive balconies that capture panoramic ocean views and stunning sunrises. All apartments are serviced, with both furnished and unfurnished options to choose from. The average pricing for a one-bedroom apartment stands at AED 2.3 million.

A core set of exclusive services are included for residents and will bring the feel of a hotel to the community - inclusive of, but not limited to, 24/7 concierge, valet parking and bell boys to assist with luggage, co-working spaces with refreshments.

The resort lifestyle offering is cascaded further through the vast range of amenities available to residents, including a beach lounge and clubhouse, games room, sauna and treatment room, relaxation gardens, yoga deck and studio, kids play areas, and outdoor and indoor gyms with ocean views.

Residents can also indulge in a range of exclusive privileges including preferential rates on cabanas and daybeds, food and beverage outlets, spa treatments, water sports, Little Nikki Kids Club, along with special access to a range of exhibitions and classes, including monthly cooking masterclasses. Residents will enjoy smart living features such as charging points for electric scooters and bicycles and will have access to a community app that will allow them to access the full suite of services and amenities on demand.

Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development, said: “We are delighted to unveil the beautiful Nikki Beach Residences, which will bring an unparalleled residential experience to Ras Al Khaimah. The emirate’s emergence as a key tourism and investment destination in the UAE has encouraged us to bring a product to the market that caters to the short term stay and second home markets, while also offering permanent residents a daily lifestyle of nature, leisure, and wellness with the added bonus of spectacular ocean views.”

Lucia Penrod, CEO of Nikki Beach Global said: “The Nikki Beach Residences in Ras Al Khaimah will offer the opportunity to secure your own piece of Nikki Beach in this vibrant region. We look forward to working with Aldar on this property development as we bring our signature Celebration of Life to this new destination, offering both our existing clientele and new audiences an exciting Nikki Beach experience unlike ever before.”

Aldar will be developing Nikki Beach Residences in line with the standards of Fitwel, the world’s leading healthy building certification, making it the first development to do so in Ras Al Khaimah. The development will also aim to achieve LEED Silver certification.

Al Marjan Island is one of Ras Al Khaimah’s most exciting leisure and lifestyle destinations, with 23km of spectacular waterfront across four coral shaped islands and a range of attractions, including the popular corniche. The island is a renowned running and cyling hub, that offers a serene escape with an ocean view. The Nikki Beach community is nestled between two of the island’s largest resorts, Rixos Bab Al Bahr and Doubletree by Hilton, both of which were acquired by Aldar in 2022.

The community is an hour from Dubai and within arm’s reach of Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Hamra Village, and Al Hamra Marina and Yacht Club. Residents will also enjoy easy access to the beautiful natural places and picturesque mountains of Ras Al Khaimah.

For media enquiries please contact:

Obaid Alyammahi

Aldar Properties

Radwa El Taweel

Brunswick Group

ALDARCORP@brunswickgroup.com

About Aldar

Aldar Properties PJSC is the leading real estate developer, investor, and manager in the UAE with a diversified and sustainable operating model centered around two core businesses: Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of integrated, liveable, and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi’s most desirable destinations, including Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, Al Raha, and Reem Island. It is responsible for developing Aldar’s c. 69 million sqm land bank and includes three businesses: Aldar Projects, which is Aldar's dedicated project delivery arm and the manager of its project management business; Aldar Ventures, which incubates and nurtures new business opportunities and innovation areas; and Aldar Egypt, the platform focused on developing mixed-use communities in Egypt.

Aldar Investment houses Aldar’s core asset management business comprising over AED 35 billion portfolio of investment grade and income-generating assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, hospitality, and logistics segments. Aldar Investment also manages three core platforms: Aldar Education, Aldar Estates, and Aldar Hospitality and Leisure. Aldar Education includes Aldar’s entire educational portfolio, with almost 38,000 students across 31 operated and managed schools, and a growing network of educators from over 100 nationalities, offering a wide range of curriculum and ancillary services such as a Teacher Training Academy. Aldar Estates, the region’s largest integrated property and facilities management platform, consolidates Aldar’s Retail Operations alongside existing Residential and Commercial real estate operations within Provis and will further include Community Management under one integrated property management platform. Aldar Hospitality and Leisure looks after Aldar’s portfolio of hotel and leisure assets, which are anchored around Yas Island and Saadiyat, in addition to Ras Al Khaimah. It includes Aldar’s portfolio of 13 hotels, comprising over 4,200 hotel keys and managing operations across golf courses, beach clubs, and marinas.

Aldar’s shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (Stock quote: ALDAR:UH), and is a profitable, cash-generative business that provides recurring revenues, and benefits from a diverse and supportive shareholder base. Aldar operates according to high standards of corporate governance and is committed to operating a long-term and sustainable business in order to provide ongoing value for its shareholders.

Aldar is driven by a vision to be a leading real estate developer and manager in the region by playing a key role in the development of quality, comfortable, desirable destinations that people can live in, work at and visit.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com

About Nikki Beach Global:

In 1998, entrepreneurs Jack and Lucia Penrod introduced the world to Nikki Beach, the first and original luxury beach club concept that combines the elements of music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film and art into one. Today, as Nikki Beach marks over 25 years in business, the brand has grown into a global, multifaceted lifestyle hospitality company with 11 beach clubs, 5 hotels and resorts, residences, a fashion division, special events, and Nikki Cares, a 501c3 non-profit charity.

Nikki Beach has become known for impressive pop-ups during the Cannes International Film Festival, partnerships with some of the world’s most renowned performers and DJs, and a curated fashion collection offered in Nikki Beach boutiques and an online shop. Across the growing hotel division, Nikki Beach has introduced various on-site dining concepts including Café Nikki, Escape, and Soul Lounge as well as a luxury spa and Tone Gym. The Nikki Beach Global team plans to continue expanding their hospitality footprint with a number of new concepts in the pipeline.

Nikki Beach beach clubs can now be experienced in: Miami Beach, USA; Saint Tropez, France; Saint Barth, Caribbean; Marbella, Spain; Koh Samui, Thailand; Mallorca, Spain; Ibiza, Spain; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Dubai, UAE; Costa Smeralda, Italy and Tivat, Montenegro. Every year, Nikki Beach has a pop-up location during the Cannes International Film Festival in France and a summer-long pop-up lounge at the Waterfront in Porto Cervo, Italy. The Hotels & Resorts division has properties in Koh Samui, Thailand; Porto Heli, Greece; Dubai, UAE; Santorini, Greece and Tivat, Montenegro, with a property in Muscat, Oman opening soon.

Website: www.nikkibeach.com

Facebook: Nikki Beach Global

Instagram: @nikkibeach

​​​​​​​Spotify: @nikkibeach