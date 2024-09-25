The Eastern Mangroves hotel will become a Waldorf Astoria branded luxury resort with premium rooms and suites, as well as promenade and marina enhancements, a new retail mix, and enhancements to the residences

The Yas Plaza Hotels concept will be reimagined under the IHG brand, turning the six-hotel complex into the largest Vignette Collection resort in the world

Aldar’s hotel in Al Dhafra region, formerly known as Tilal Liwa, is being reimagined as a luxury desert escape and will also become a Vignette Collection resort

At Nurai Island, Aldar is undertaking a major refurbishment and expansion to further elevate the resort as Abu Dhabi’s ultra-luxury island destination

The company’s flagship hotels in Ras Al Khaimah, the Rixos Bab Al Bahr and DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island are also set to be elevated

Abu Dhabi – UAE: Aldar, the leading real estate developer, investor, and manager in the UAE, is contributing to Abu Dhabi’s growth as a premier tourism and leisure destination through a complete transformation of its hospitality portfolio in partnership with global luxury brands.

Aldar’s AED 1.5 billion investment programme to elevate its hotel assets into luxury resort-style properties responds to growing demand for premium hospitality experiences in Abu Dhabi amid rapid expansion of the leisure and tourism sector.

As part of this strategic programme of enhancements and upgrades, two much-loved global hospitality brands will come to Abu Dhabi for the first time. Aldar has partnered with Hilton to operate the Eastern Mangroves hotel under the iconic Waldorf Astoria brand. Yas Plaza and the desert resort formerly known as Tilal Liwa will both be reimagined under the Vignette Collection brand, an IHG Hotels & Resorts concept that represents a curation of distinct hand-picked hotels, each offering one-of-a-kind stays in destinations to remember. The Yas Plaza hotels will be the largest Vignette Collection resort in the world.

The Emirate attracted 27% more hotel guests in 2023 than in the previous year, with international guest arrivals increasing 54% in line with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi’s strategy to boost visitor numbers to 39.3 million by 2030. Growth has been supported by the opening of the new terminal at Zayed International Airport, which has capacity for 45 million passengers, as well as the success of world-class attractions in Saadiyat Cultural District and Yas Island.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar, commented: “The UAE continues to enhance its appeal as a premier international leisure and tourism destination, and the government has a clear vision to further develop tourism infrastructure and attractions. In this context, we see a tremendous opportunity to enhance and reposition our hotel portfolio to meet expected demand in the luxury segment, while maximizing the revenue potential of each asset. We are also incredibly excited to provide our customers with the opportunity to experience two world class hospitality brands in Abu Dhabi for the first time.”

At Yas Plaza, Aldar is revising its entire masterplan to turn the six-hotel complex into a fully integrated resort that will be operated by IHG’s ‘Vignette Collection’ brand and renamed Straylight Yas. For the first time, the resort will have access to a private beach and Aldar will add beachfront suites to provide even more choice for guests. Once completed, the resort is expected to become Yas Island’s premier destination for both international and local guests, complementing the vision of the island as a leading leisure and entertainment destination.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Mangroves hotel will become the Waldorf Astoria Abu Dhabi, transformed through a comprehensive upgrade to focus on luxury rooms and suites, as well as state-of-the-art leisure and event facilities. The property will deliver Waldorf Astoria’s globally acclaimed elegant service, one-of-a-kind experiences, and world-class gastronomy – set against the lush backdrop of the mangroves. Aldar will also introduce luxury residential living as part of the broader master plan, with enhancements to the promenade and marina, and a brand-new retail mix.

Nurai Island is undergoing a major refurbishment and expansion to further elevate the resort and ensure it retains its position as Abu Dhabi’s ultra-luxury hospitality destination. Located on the edge of the pristine waters of the Abu Dhabi archipelago, Nurai Island’s existing villas, F&B options, spa, gym, and beach club will all be renovated. These upgrades will be followed by a major expansion of the island to cater to additional luxurious villas, a ballroom, a community hub, and a jetty, making it the largest resort of its kind in the region.

Aldar is repositioning its desert resort in the Al Dhafra region (formerly Tilal Liwa) into a luxury desert escape, which will also be operated by IHG’s Vignette Collection. With new luxury suites, and curated desert experiences, the property will also benefit from an upgrade to the F&B offering, kids club, and spa facilities. Elsewhere in Abu Dhabi, Aldar will further elevate the guest experience at the W Abu Dhabi hotel on Yas Island by introducing new internationally renowned dining concepts, Brooklyn Chop House and Pappas Taverna. These two modern eateries will bring New York style dining to the vibrant W Hotel when they open before the end of 2024.

Aldar’s flagship hospitality assets in Ras Al Khaimah, Rixos Bab Al Bahr and DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, are undergoing phased renovations to upgrade guest rooms as well as to expand and refurbish public spaces, F&B, and entertainment offerings. The project aligns with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority’s strategic growth plan, with the emirate welcoming a record 1.22 million overnight arrivals in 2023, bolstered by a significant 24% year-on-year pick-up in international visitors.

Aldar’s latest investment in its hospitality portfolio complements previously announced plans to develop Nobu Hotel, an iconic hospitality experience set to be unveiled on Saadiyat Island in 2027.

Aldar’s ambitious plans for hospitality mirrors the significant investment underway across the business, guided by a strategy for transformational growth, which is driving rapid expansion and diversification alongside consistent upgrade and optimisation of Aldar’s assets and operating platforms.

