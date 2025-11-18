Yas Riva Residences is designed for active living, relaxation, family connection, and waterfront recreation

The community benefits from Yas Island’s position as one of the UAE’s most in demand destinations with world renowned leisure, entertainment and lifestyle attractions

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar announced today the launch of Yas Riva Residences, a vibrant residential community – located along Yas Island’s canal – that captures the spirit of adventure and the calm of waterfront living in one of the UAE’s most in demand lifestyle destinations.

Yas Riva Residences is set along the island’s northern coast – next door to the previously launched and sold-out villa community, Yas Riva – and introduces a fresh perspective to canal front living through a resort-style design that blends adventure, wellbeing, and social connection. The apartment community is designed for those who seek harmony between movement and stillness, where days begin with activity on the water and end in quiet reflection by the shore.

Comprising six mid-rise buildings, the community offers 950 apartments ranging from studios to three-bedroom homes. Each residence features spacious layouts, high end finishes, and private balconies that maximise natural light and sweeping canal, sea, and island views.

At the heart of the development lies ‘The Pavilion’, an architectural centrepiece inspired by the modernist design of Barcelona’s iconic Pavilion. Home to a café and social kitchen, it serves as the social heart of Yas Riva Residences, fostering a sense of connection and culture within a relaxed waterfront setting.

Yas Riva Residences is thoughtfully designed around four distinct pavilion experiences with diverse amenities dedicated to active living, family connection, and waterfront recreation. From waterside spa spaces, family activity pools, and a water sport and boating hub, to indoor and outdoor sports facilities, shaded gardens and vibrant canal-side cafés, each setting contributes to a lifestyle that combines adventure with ease.

Residents of the development will benefit from close proximity to Yas Island’s current and upcoming entertainment and leisure attractions, as well as its schools, parks and shopping options. The island’s existing road connectivity is an added benefit, placing residents within a short drive to Zayed International Airport, Fahid Island, Saadiyat Island and Abu Dhabi City.

Developed in line with sustainable building practices, Yas Riva Residences is targeting Estidama Pearl 3 certification and Fitwel 2 standards, integrating shaded walkways, landscaped green spaces, and active outdoor amenities that encourage social interaction, physical wellbeing, and sustainable practices.

The development is open to buyers of all nationalities and will be available for sale on 5 December. Interested buyers can visit Aldar’s Sales Centres on Yas Island and in Dubai, contact customermanagement@aldar.com, or call 800-ALDAR (800-25327).

