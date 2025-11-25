An innovative British curriculum Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) through to Sixth Form will be offered.

Set to launch from the 2026 – 2027 academic year, the significant partnership aligns with Aldar Education’s commitment to shaping future-ready global citizens and supports Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Education Strategy 2033 to deliver top quality educational opportunities.

Abu Dhabi – Rugby School Dubai, in partnership with Aldar Education, will bring an enriched 450-year academic legacy to the UAE’s thriving education landscape and the region. Set to open from the 2026 – 2027 academic year, the super-premium school will offer world class British education from the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) through to Sixth Form. Rugby School Dubai marks a significant milestone for Aldar Education, aligning with its vision to offer forward-thinking academic models while strengthening its school’s portfolio in the UAE.

The prestigious British school will be an authentic interpretation of Rugby School in the UK reflecting its aim and ethos “The Whole Person, The Whole Point”. The school will introduce innovative value-based teaching methodologies, personalised learning pathways and a dynamic co-curricular programme focused on sports, performing arts, and music to nurture and develop confident future-ready global citizens.

Located in Nad Al Sheba, the campus will boast state of the art, purpose-built facilities designed to accommodate students from FS1 to Year 13 across Pre-Prep, Prep, Senior, and Sixth Form. The campus will feature over 90 classrooms, dedicated learning spaces for Nursery, Primary and Secondary education, as well as flexible open-plan learning spaces. Rugby School Dubai will also feature advanced technology and science laboratories dedicated to Physics, Biology, Electronics, ICT, Design Technology, and Food Technology labs. Students will also benefit from engaging performance art spaces such as art and drama studios, a 400-seat auditorium, and dedicated physical education sports amenities such as swimming pools, rugby and football pitches, tennis courts, a hockey pitch, covered and outdoor play areas and an athletics track; with additional spaces for inclusion and learning support rooms, Junior and Senior dining halls, medical clinics, a parents’ café, staff and senior leadership offices, prayer rooms and more, all of which subject to KHDA’s final approval.

Sahar Cooper, CEO of Aldar Education, said: “We are honoured to partner with Rugby School Global, to bring its distinguished 450-year legacy to the Middle East, through the launch of Rugby School Dubai. This marks a significant milestone in our mission to elevate educational excellence in the UAE. This partnership integrates a prestigious educational heritage with a contemporary, nurturing environment tailored to each student’s needs. We are proud to drive proactive steps to support the UAE’s 2030 Education Vision by fostering future-ready leaders equipped with the skills and values necessary to thrive globally.”

Neil Hampton, CEO of Rugby School Global, added: “We are delighted to be opening Rugby School Dubai in 2026. This will be the fourth overseas campus in a growing, interconnected family of schools, including our three UK schools. All the schools in the Rugby School Group share an unwavering commitment to high-quality, holistic education, where outstanding academic achievement is matched by innovative co-curricular provision and sector-leading pastoral care. As we say at Rugby, ‘The Whole Person is the Whole Point’, and we are committed to bringing this ethos to our Dubai campus, working closely with our trusted operating partner, Aldar Education, to help shape the future of education in Dubai”.

Furthermore, Henry Price was appointed as Executive Principal to spearhead this partnership and lead the launch of Rugby School Dubai. A highly respected educational leader, Henry brings extensive international experience working with well-established schools including 13 years at Rugby School as Senior Housemaster and Head of Classics which gave him deep understanding of the school’s distinctive philosophy and educational approach.

Guided by the ethos ‘The Whole Person, The Whole Point,’ Rugby School Dubai will incorporate the latest educational concepts as part of its teaching pedagogy - ‘The Rugby Way’ and the ‘The Rugby Learner Profile.’ Students will also benefit from access to a network of experienced educators and well-being programmes that support every student to develop emotionally and socially in an inclusive and nurturing environment.

Founded in 1567, Rugby School UK is one of the oldest independent schools in the United Kingdom and is recognised for its academic prowess and holistic student development. Internationally celebrated for its world-class education. It has affiliations and a strong track record of student placements at leading universities worldwide, including the University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, Durham University, Imperial College of London and other Ivy League universities in the USA.

