The first building - with over 67,000 sqm - will be delivered by Q2 2026 with the entire hub targeting completion in Q1 2027

Prime location, flexible unit sizes, and advanced automation capabilities position the project as a premier logistics and industrial hub in the UAE

The development is being delivered by Group AMANA, leveraging its regional expertise in industrial and logistics construction

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar announced today a progress update on the construction of Aldar Logistics Centres, a next-generation Grade A logistics park located within the heart of National Industries Park (NIP), Dubai’s fast-growing industrial corridor. The project, which is part of a strategic partnership with DP World, is being delivered by Group AMANA.

Spanning nearly 150,000 sqm, Aldar Logistics Centres at NIP comprises three state-of-the-art buildings purpose-built to accommodate single and multiple tenant use. The project will be delivered in two phases, with full completion scheduled for Q1 2027. The development is designed to enable automation, advanced storage systems, and meet the evolving operational needs of third-party logistics (3PL), e-commerce, and retail tenants.

The Grade A logistics hub features 15-metre usable eaves height, FM1 floor flatness, and flexible unit sizes ranging from 5,000 to 60,000 sqm, enabling efficient scaling. Independent access points for each building, coupled with a one-way circulation system, ensure smooth on-site movement and streamlined logistics operations.

With construction progressing on phase one, senior executives from Aldar, DP World, and NIP recently joined Group AMANA for a ceremony to mark the groundbreaking of the second phase.

Jassem Saleh Busaibe, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Investment, said: “The Aldar logistics centres at National Industries Park represent a key milestone in the accelerated growth of our logistics platform, now extending to more than one million square metres. Strategically located within Dubai’s National Industries Park, this integrated hub uniquely combines prime connectivity, sustainable design, and operational flexibility to meet the increasing demand for high-quality and sustainable industrial infrastructure in the UAE.”

Abdulla Al Hashmi, COO – Parks & Zones, DP World GCC, said: “With demand for industrial and logistics space in Dubai up around 225% last year, developments like this give companies the infrastructure to establish and scale with confidence. Today, NIP already serves as a strategic base for over 300 businesses. Together with Aldar, we are reinforcing Dubai’s role as a regional hub for logistics, advanced manufacturing and trade by attracting new investment and enabling faster, more reliable supply chains.”

The development is targeting LEED Gold compliance and will integrate solar-ready rooftops, energy-efficient cooling and lighting systems, as well as eco-friendly flooring materials to minimise carbon footprint. The facility has already been recognised for its design and strategic impact, receiving the “Industrial Logistics Project of the Year” award at the Logistics & Transport Awards 2025.

Located within DP Worlds zone National Industries Park, a 21-square-kilometre masterplan which benefits from direct connectivity to Jebel Ali Port, Al Maktoum International Airport, and major highway networks including E11 and E311, positioning it as a prime destination for regional and international businesses seeking efficient access to the GCC and beyond.

