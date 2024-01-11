Alcazar Capital is pleased to announce that it has acquired an additional equity stake in Creative Technology Solutions (“CTS”) through its dedicated investment vehicle Alcazar EdTech. CTS, an innovative EdTech player hailing from the UAE, is at the forefront of providing technology solutions from kindergarten to higher education, with the objective to improve teaching and learning outcomes. CTS has earned a distinguished reputation in the EdTech space and has become a stalwart partner for schools and universities in the GCC, particularly in light of the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charbel Abou Jaoude, CEO of Alcazar Capital and Chairman of the Board of Directors for CTS, expressed enthusiasm about this partnership, stating that: “Our ongoing collaboration with CTS has deepened our conviction in the transformative prowess of technology within the education sphere. While the education sector has been slow to adapt to digitization compared to other sectors, the criticality of integrating technology both inside and outside the classrooms is now undeniable. CTS had an impressive growth trajectory to date, steered by a visionary leadership. We look forward to being part of the next chapter of CTS’s journey.”

Echoing this sentiment, Basem Chbaklo, CEO & Co-Founder of CTS, commented: “Our alliance with Alcazar underscores our commitment to building a future-proof, technology-led educational framework. We are excited to further cement our partnership with Alcazar and to continue benefiting from their financial expertise, strategic insight and diverse network. We look forward to accelerating our growth, expanding our product offerings, further integrating AI solutions into our products, and making a lasting impact on education in the region and beyond”.

About Alcazar Capital:

Alcazar Capital is a Dubai-based financial services firm with a strong operating and value creation track record. Alcazar focuses on investments in cash-flow-generating assets and project development across multiple sectors, such as telecoms, infrastructure, and specialty real estate. As an active investor, Alcazar partners with entrepreneurs to build and grow sustainable business platforms.

About Creative Technology Solutions (CTS):

Founded in 2013, CTS is a pioneering EdTech entity rooted in the UAE. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of tailor-made technological solutions for education institutions, complemented by unparalleled in-house EdTech expertise. CTS's proprietary content & solutions encompass Edulytics advanced analytics, AiDucator, a multi-purpose Generative AI solution for Education, and the BilArabi Arabic language curriculum.