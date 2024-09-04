Manama, Bahrain – Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world’s largest single-site smelter, is the proud recipient of the prestigious Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Award 2024 (Bronze Medal) for its Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) Project in Plant Operations’ training. This accolade was awarded under the category of ‘Best Use of Augmented Reality and Metaverse.

Recognised for the fifth time with the Award, Alba was selected for its innovative training applications that utilise VR and AR technologies in providing a safe, realistic and well-rounded training experience across various operational aspects.

“This award is a testament to our dedication to innovation and our commitment to providing our employees with the best possible training opportunities,” said Ali Al Baqali, the CEO of Alba. “Our VR and AR training applications are more than just tools; they are powerful instruments for enhancing employee performance and safety. By providing realistic simulations of critical situations, we are enabling our employees to develop the skills and confidence needed to excel in their roles”, Al Baqali added.

Brandon Hall Group is a leading global research and analyst firm based in USA that has been recognising companies and establishments for their excellence and best practices in the areas of learning and development, leadership development, diversity, and inclusion as well as other areas related to human resources management for over 20 years.

About Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)

[Ticker: ALBH]

A Global Aluminium Leader: At plus-1.62 million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) (2023), Alba is a world-leading aluminium smelter with a proud 50-year legacy in operational excellence, safety, environmental responsibility, and community development.

Trusted Partner: A cornerstone of the Bahrain’s economy, Alba produces high-quality aluminium, including standard and value-added products, which are exported to over 270 customers globally. With sales’ offices in Europe (Zurich), Asia (Singapore), and a subsidiary in the U.S., Alba is a reliable partner on the world stage. Alba is dually listed on Bahrain Bourse and London Stock Exchange and its shareholders are Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company B.S.C. © (69.38%), SABIC Industrial Investments Company (SIIC) (20.62%) and General Public (10%). Alba prioritizes the highest quality standards, reflected in its certifications: ISO 9001 (quality), ISO 14001 (environment), ISO 27001 (information security), ISO 45001 (occupational health and safety), and ISO 18788 (security operations management). Additionally, Alba demonstrates its commitment to responsible manufacturing through certifications like IATF 16949 (automotive quality), ISO 22301 (business continuity), and ASI Performance and Chain of Custody Standards. This dedication is further underscored by their top 1% Ecovadis Platinum rating for sustainability.

Pioneering Sustainability: As the first aluminium smelter in the Middle East, Alba is central to Bahrain's thriving downstream aluminium sector, contributing significantly to the Kingdom's GDP. Committed to social responsibility, Alba employs a workforce that is 86% Bahrainis (2023) and invests heavily in employee training and development. Alba also plays a crucial role in the Aluminium Downstream Park, therefore increasing the contribution of non-oil sectors to the GDP of Bahrain. Alba has been recognised for its initiatives to produce Aluminium responsibly through awards such as Top ESG performer in Bahrain by ESG Invest, Safeguard Label from Bureau Veritas and Best Corporate Governance Award by Ethical Boardroom.

Recognised for its environmental practices, social contributions, and corporate governance, Alba launched a comprehensive ESG Roadmap in 2022 focusing on 6 priority areas: (1) Decarbonisation, (2) Green Energy & Aluminium, (3) Circular Economy & Secondary Aluminium, (4) Employee Welfare, (5) Collaboration & Partnership and (6) Transparency, Communications & Due Diligence. Since its inception, Alba has invested into numerous environment, sustainable and socio-economic development projects that have had a positive impact on the society. Alba’s first-of-its-kind US$37.5 million zero-waste Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant, the upcoming +6 MW Solar Farm Project and the Power Station 5 Block 4 Project are tangible initiatives aligned with Bahrain’s Net Zero Carbon Targets by 2060 led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain.

In a significant step towards its ESG goals, particularly its commitment to a circular economy and secondary aluminium, Alba introduced EternAl, its new line of low-carbon aluminium products. Launched in May 2024, EternAl offers two initial variants: EternAl-30 and EternAl-15, containing 30% and 15% recycled content respectively.

Safety First, Always: Guided by the motto "Safety First, Safety Always," Alba prioritises the well-being of its employees and contractors. The Company achieved a record-breaking 30 million safe working hours without a lost-time injury in September 2022. The Company has been recognised internationally for its excellent Safety and Health track record with awards such as the RoSPA President’s Award for winning RoSPA Gold Medal Award 10 years in a row, the British Safety Council’s International Safety Award with Merit along with 4-Star Audit Rating, as well as numerous awards from the National Safety Council (NSC).

Alba Power Station 5 (PS5) Block 4 Expansion Project

Alba's PS5 Block 4 is a new 680.9-megawatt (MW) combined-cycle power plant that expands the existing PS5 facility. This state-of-the-art J-class gas turbine addition boasts superior efficiency compared to Power Stations 3 & 4. Scheduled for completion in Q4 2024, Block 4 will boost PS5's total capacity to 2,481 MW, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 0.5 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of aluminium produced.

A consortium of Mitsubishi Power and SEPCOIII is responsible for the entire project lifecycle, from design and engineering to construction and commissioning. Alba has achieved in April 2024 the first fire of the state-of-the-art GT for Block 4 Project.

Alba Stakeholder Engagement Plan

Alba prioritises open communication with all its stakeholders, including the community, environmental and social groups. Through its Stakeholder Engagement Plan, the Company proactively addresses environmental and social impacts of its operations, outlining clear mitigation controls. Alba also maintains an external Grievance Mechanism accessible through the Code of Conduct, allowing stakeholders and the public to voice concerns and raise issues.

Alba’s External Grievance Mechanism

Alba prioritises ethical conduct and environmental responsibility. Stakeholders, employees, contractors, and the community can confidentially report any potential breaches of Alba's Code of Conduct or raise concerns about environmental and social impacts through the Alba Integrity Line. This independent, multilingual hotline operates 24/7 and is accessible via a toll-free phone number, the company intranet, or the website at www.albasmelter.com.

For further details, please contact:

Eline Hilal

Director, Investor Relations, Insurance & Corporate Secretary

Investor Relations Department

E-mail: eline.hilal@alba.com.bh

Website: www.albasmelter.com

Follow us on:

www.twitter.com/Alba4World

www.facebook.com/Alba4World

www.instagram.com/Alba4World

www.linkedin.com/company/aluminium-bahrain

www.youtube.com/Alba4World