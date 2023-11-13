Alameda Healthcare’s partnership with Varian aims to elevate cancer care and set new standards of excellence in the healthcare industry

Cairo: Alameda Healthcare Group (Alameda), Egypt’s leading private healthcare service provider, announces today the signing of an MoU with Varian – a Siemens Healthineers company. The MoU will see the establishment of an Alameda site as a reference center for Varian products in the Middle East and Africa, facilitating knowledge transfer for clinical staff from various hospitals, both within and outside Egypt.

This intended collaborative effort between Alameda and Varian will be characterized by several key elements, including the development of a specialized medical radiation oncology roadmap, ensuring the supply and maintenance of Varian products, including radiation oncology equipment. It further involves the implementation of digital health solutions to streamline clinical operations, accompanied by comprehensive education and training programs covering technical, clinical, and quality assurance aspects related to the Varian products. Additionally, the collaboration will encompass clinical pathway advisory services to enhance care delivery, support in the multistep process of a greenfield hospital design, and the creation of a luminary site program to advance Alameda’s vision of oncology care in Africa.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Fahad Khater, Chairman of Alameda Healthcare Group said, “Our collaboration with Varian stands as a resounding testament to our commitment to elevating the standard of healthcare in Egypt. Through this partnership, Alameda seizes a unique opportunity to revolutionize cancer care in the country through cutting-edge technology, ultimately resulting in improved patient outcomes and a healthier population. This alliance marks a significant stride toward realizing our vision of a healthcare industry that sets new standards for excellence across Egypt and beyond.”

The signing event took place at Varian’s headquarters in Palo Alto, USA, bringing together distinguished representatives from both Alameda and Varian. Notable attendees included Dr. Fahad Khater, Chairman of Alameda Healthcare, Mr. Neeraj Mishra, Group CEO of Alameda Healthcare, Laurent Amiel, President of Radiation Oncology Solutions EMEA, and Ashok Kakkar, Vice President and Zone Head of Radiation Oncology Solutions MEA, representing Varian as well as Eng. Ahmed Shanan, CEO of IEC Medical Systems, Varian’s designated business partner in Egypt.

Laurent Amiel, President Radiation Oncology Solution in Europe, Middle East, Africa at Varian also commented saying, “Varian is committed to enhancing care experience for both patients and clinicians and expanding access to high-quality treatment. We are proud to join forces with Alameda Healthcare Group to advance this important goal throughout Egypt, Middle East and Africa. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our shared dedication to elevate cancer care, driven by innovations, education, and a shared vision of healthcare excellence. Together, we aim to improve the realm of cancer care, making a positive impact on countless individuals’ lives in these regions and beyond.”

The collaboration between Alameda and Varian marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of healthcare in Egypt, the remaining Middle East, and the broader African region. With the establishment of an Alameda reference center for Varian products, the development of cutting-edge medical technologies, and a shared dedication to improving patient outcomes, this collaboration embodies a profound commitment to healthcare excellence. Together, they are set to reshape the healthcare landscape, delivering innovative solutions and transforming the lives of countless individuals.

About Alameda Healthcare Group

Alameda Healthcare Group is a leading healthcare provider in Egypt, dedicated to providing the community with healthcare services of the highest quality and leveraging global communications and leading technologies to deliver medical care to patients. Alameda has a bed capacity of 1,023 beds and 128 clinics through a strategically located network of four facilities across Greater Cairo, which includes as-salam International Hospital – ASSIH at Maadi. ASSIH New Cairo; Dar Al Fouad Nasr City, and Dar Al Fouad 6th of October City. In addition, the group operates Elixir, an outpatient endoscopy center in Mohandesin and Maadi, as well as Tabibi, a 24/7 primary healthcare clinic located in downtown, fifth settlement, Maadi & 6th of October.

About Varian

At Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 75 years, Varian has developed, built, and delivered innovative technologies and solutions that help care providers around the globe treat millions of patients each year. Today, as a Siemens Healthineers company, we support every step of the cancer care journey – from screening to survivorship. From advanced imaging and radiation therapy to comprehensive software and services, to interventional radiology, we are harnessing the power of our perspective while also pursuing clinical research to create a more efficient, and more personalized care pathway. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com.