Cairo: Alameda Healthcare Group, Egypt's leading private healthcare service provider, and Siemens Healthineers, the global medical technology leader, have signed a groundbreaking seven-year strategic partnership agreement. As part of this landmark collaboration, the companies have agreed to a technology roadmap that will see Siemens Healthineers install, replace, and maintain its state-of-the-art medical technology systems and equipment across Alameda’s medical facilities ensuring that patients receive world-class care and access to the latest advancements in medical technology. This partnership builds upon the foundational Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked at Siemens Healthineers' headquarters in October 2021, and marks a significant milestone in the companies’ shared commitment to delivering superior medical outcomes and patient experiences.

Under the agreement, the companies will also leverage Teamplay, Siemens Healthineers' data-driven platform, to enhance clinical effectiveness and optimize asset performance. In parallel, a joint training program will be rolled out to provide Alameda’s medical professionals with the latest knowledge and skills in the field of medical technology. Meanwhile, Alameda’s As-Salam International Hospital in Maadi will serve as the established reference site for Siemens Healthineers in Africa. It will showcase cutting-edge technology and educational excellence, setting the standard for healthcare quality and delivery across Egypt and the wider African continent.

The signing ceremony held at Siemens Healthineers’ headquarters in Erlangen, Germany was attended by Dr. Fahad Khater, Chairman of Alameda Healthcare Group, and Neeraj Mishra, Group CEO, as well as Eng. Amro Kandil, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers Egypt, Ole Per Maloy, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa at Siemens Healthineers and Dr. Bernd Ohnesorge, President of Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Siemens Healthineers.

"As a leading healthcare provider in the country our mission is to ensure that patients in Egypt have access to top-tier healthcare and to the latest solutions and technologies that the industry has to offer. Through this landmark partnership, we will not only enhance the quality of care we deliver, but also boost efficiencies and overall patient satisfaction," stated Dr. Fahad Khater, Chairman of Alameda Healthcare Group. "This agreement sees us further cement our leading position in Egypt's healthcare landscape, and further reinforces our commitment to being a driver of innovation and advancement in the local industry."

"We are thrilled to continue our strategic partnership with Alameda Healthcare Group," said Amro Kandil, Managing Director Siemens Healthineers, Egypt. "By combining our technological expertise and Alameda's visionary approach, we aim to transform the healthcare landscape in Egypt and create a model for healthcare excellence that extends beyond borders."

"Alameda Healthcare Group is a beacon of innovation in health-lifestyle integration in Egypt. With our experience in executing complex and large-scale innovative projects worldwide coupled with our state-of-the-art technology and blended education programs, we will work towards optimizing, expanding, and advancing healthcare delivery in the short, medium, and long term. With this partnership we are committed to making a profound and lasting impact on patients' lives," Kandil added.

Together, Alameda Healthcare Group and Siemens Healthineers are poised to create a lasting impact on the healthcare landscape, setting new standards for excellence and innovation.