Muscat: Dedicated to drive innovation in Oman’s insurance industry with effective digital solutions, Al-Ahlia Insurance won the highly coveted award titled ‘Most Innovative Insurer of the Year' at the 14th edition of OER Business Summit 2023, which was held on Sheraton Hotel. This prestigious accolade acknowledges the company commitment to provide innovative insurance products and services and continuous efforts to meet the evolving needs of customers.

Hosted by His Excellency Shaikh Salim bin Mustahail Al Mashani, the event witnessed the presence of His Excellency Badr Salim Al Maamari, Secretary General, Oman Tender Board as a chief guest. This event was attended by a number of senior government officials, private sector leaders and policy makers. Representing AlAhlia Insurance, the prestigious award was received by Hanaa Al Hinai, CEO of Al Ahlia Insurance Company.

“At Al Ahlia, we have always believed in staying ahead of the curve and pioneering new ideas and technologies to improve our services. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who have worked tirelessly to bring about innovative solutions that make insurance more accessible, efficient, and customer-friendly,” said Hanaa Al Hinai, CEO of Al Ahlia Insurance. “To keep pace with today’s technological evolution, the company remains committed to focus on customer-centricity by providing seamless digital options, ensuring simple and fast access to insurance services and products. As we celebrate this milestone, we are committed to providing innovative and effective insurance solutions that cater to the diverse needs of our customers. We would like to thank our customers for their continued trust and support. Driven to strive for excellence in all operations, we look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and growth.”

As the leading insurer in the Sultanate, the company has successfully implemented innovation and digitization concepts in most of its operations. Over the past few years, Al Ahlia Insurance introduced new e-services for its valued-customers, including: WhatsApp, online transfer policy, paperless insurance, one click renewals, and easy transactional website. In addition, the company developed smart and fully digitized processes by presenting self-service kiosks. These digital platforms are specially designed to enable customers to efficiently and simply purchase or renew any insurance policy without the need to physically visit branches.

AlAhlia Insurance continuously invests in advanced technology with the aim of providing customers with unparalleled insurance service through innovative and digital platforms. This step comes to aligning its objectives with the digital transformation journey of Oman,