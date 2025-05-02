Ajman: Luxury beachfront and waterfront developments by Al Zorah dominated investor attention at the Ajman Real Estate Investment Exhibition 2025, with unprecedented visitor numbers viewing the company's Luxury living concepts.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, inaugurated the third edition of the exhibition, organised by the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman and held at the Emirates Hospitality Hall.

The exceptional turnout highlights a surge in investor confidence in Al Zorah's distinctive blend of luxury and sustainability, with many visitors specifically seeking information about the company's properties adjacent to protected natural reserves.

Each development is built to exacting international standards, creating living spaces that seamlessly merge contemporary design with natural surroundings.

Al Zorah momentum was further boosted by the recent announcement that Al Zorah has partnered with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts to bring a world-class resort to the heart of its master-planned coastal community. The agreement marks a significant milestone, reinforcing Al Zorah’s position as a premier luxury destination in the UAE and enhancing investor confidence in the long-term value of its developments.

Al Zorah Development Company – a joint venture between the Government of Ajman and Solidere International PLC – showcased its flagship projects that have captured the market's imagination.

Visitors viewed the detailed models of the Sealine Residence luxury apartments, while the exclusive Sea Glints Mansions beachfront villas generated particular excitement among high-net-worth investors.

The projects stand out for their architectural innovation, panoramic coastal views and amenities designed to elevate everyday living experiences.

According to exhibition officials, Al Zorah's display attracted its highest recorded foot traffic, reflecting the company's growing reputation as the premium development choice in Ajman's rapidly expanding real estate sector.

Chief Executive Officer of Al Zorah Real Estate Development Company George Saad said: "The extraordinary response we've witnessed at this exhibition confirms what we've long known – that there is tremendous appetite for thoughtfully designed beachfront and waterfront communities that prioritise both luxury and environmental stewardship.

“We're not simply building properties, instead we're creating legacies that will define Ajman's coastline for generations to come."

He revealed that several high-value reservations were secured during the exhibition's opening day. He said: "The immediate investor response validates our decision to focus on creating distinctive living experiences. Each of our developments tells a unique story about how premium living can coexist with natural beauty."

Saad attributed the market enthusiasm to Al Zorah's unique vision that balances architectural excellence with environmental responsibility.

He said: "Our developments integrate seamlessly with Ajman's natural landscapes while offering the sophistication that discerning investors demand. This exhibition has reinforced our position as the emirate's premier coastal destination luxury developer."

Media Contact:

Mahmoud Kabakibi

+971552505214