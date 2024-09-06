Dubai: Al Tayer Motors, one of the UAE’s premier automotive dealerships, is the first in the Middle East to sign an agreement to distribute Electric Vehicle (EV) brand DEEPAL in the country.

Al Tayer Motors will establish a network of sales and service facilities for DEEPAL, a pioneering brand in green mobility, with an inaugural showroom opening by Q1 2025. The dealership will also leverage its digital footprint to expand the brand online via the Al Tayer Motors app and altayermotors.com.

Ashok Khanna, Chief Executive Officer of Al Tayer Motors, said: “It is a significant milestone for us as we sign the futuristic DEEPAL brand. Their innovative approach to creating world-class EVs with impressive, advanced technology makes this an exciting event for UAE customers. Combined with our extensive automotive industry experience, in-depth understanding of customer requirements and our world-class service standards, we look forward to bringing these technologically advanced EVs to the UAE to support the country’s vision for green mobility.”

The new brand cooperation comes as Al Tayer Motors diversifies its product portfolio to support the UAE’s vision to shift to green mobility and aim to increase the share of EVs to 50 per cent of total vehicles on the UAE’s roads by 2050.

Award-winning Al Tayer Motors, a trusted name in UAE with a successful track-record in the automotive sector of more than 40 years, is committed to providing exceptional experiences to customers through its impressive physical infrastructure and innovative digital platforms, including e-commerce and dedicated app.

About DEEPAL

DEEPAL has become a favorite among young tech lovers around the world, with its stylish, cutting-edge design and advanced digital technologies. The DEEPAL sets a new sales record among EV brands in China, achieving the 100,000-unit milestone within just 14 months of launching. Furthermore, DEEPAL has fully mastered core engine technologies with its Super Range Extender, which offers higher efficiency, lower power consumption, and a more powerful smart driving experience.

About Al Tayer Motors

Al Tayer Motors was established in 1982 and represents major European, American and Asian automobile manufacturers Ford, Lincoln, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ferrari, Maserati, Ford Trucks, Foton and VinFast across the UAE.

With a growing network of sales, service and parts centres across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, the dedicated team of more than 2,700 professionals is committed to taking customer satisfaction to higher levels.

In Abu Dhabi, Ford, Lincoln, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ferrari, Maserati, Ford Trucks, Foton and VinFast are represented by Al Tayer Motors through Premier Motors.

For more information, please visit www.altayermotors.com

For media enquiries, please contact: Sony Elias, Senior Public Relations Manager, Al Tayer Motors, Dubai, UAE. Tel: +9714 3037515, Mob: +971505811249, Email: selias@altayer.com