SINGAPORE - Azentio Software, a leading software products company headquartered in Singapore, is thrilled to announce that its award-winning enterprise resource planning system - Azentio ONEERP was selected by Al Taher Chemicals Trading LLC. (“ATC”) to help create efficiencies, making their business leaner as it scales.

With over two decades of experience serving the aerospace, marine, oil field, electric & electronics, heavy machine repairs, interior & joineries, fastener, construction and telecommunication industries, ATC is considered the #1 metal finishing chemicals & products supplier in UAE and the region. Their stellar line of metal finishing and coating chemical products, and solutions have earned them an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certifications.

ATC had been using a standalone financial accounting system for five years, but as their business operations and requirements grew, the need to standardize business procedures, gain visibility and business insights, minimize costs, while ensuring real-time tracking for manufactured and traded items became essential. ATC needed a solution that would intelligently manage supply chain issues, and identify profitable product lines and customers. The company identified Azentio ONEERP as the perfect fit for their business needs, and as a reliable solution partner that would advance productivity and ensure uninterrupted growth for years to come.

Azentio Software’s President & Global Head – ERP, Suryanarayan Kasichainula said, “We welcome ATC to our growing list of clients in the UAE. As we all know, a robust ERP system is an important software tool to successfully operate a business. Azentio ONEERP is a powerful platform that enables real-time visibility and reporting, enhanced productivity and automation, while connecting every part of the business. We congratulate ATC on this decision to drive innovation and agility and maximize their ROI.”

Dr. Qutubuddin Saify, Managing Director at ATC, commented, “In a rapidly changing industry, forward-looking enterprises are looking for ways to streamline efficiency, while maintaining product quality. Keeping lead times low seems increasingly difficult when you have global disruptions, a lack of supply chain visibility, and manual processes that bottleneck productivity. Further to multiple rounds of software evaluation, we believe Azentio ONEERP is the best-fit platform for our business challenges.”

The project implementation at ATC will cover manufacturing processes management, procurement management, sales management, inventory management, finance management, equipment maintenance, VAT compliance as per the UAE federal tax authority regulations, and CRM. ATC is expected to leverage critical business benefits, including but not limited to, accurate manufacturing cost allocation, reduced resource waste, better production monitoring, FIFO enablement for material issuance, improved finance operations and cash flow, increased profit margins, reduced DSO, ability to monitor profitability by product line, and finally, ability to monitor sales personnel and compensate accurately.

Icon Technology Projects & Services LLC., a channel partner for Azentio ONEERP, will be providing the implementation and professional services.

About Azentio Software

Azentio provides mission-critical software products across Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and India to banks, financial services providers and insurers. It also provides ERP solutions to mid-market enterprises. The company’s flagship platforms include Azentio ONEBanking, Azentio ONECapitalMarkets, Azentio ONEInsurance, and Azentio ONEERP. The flexibility that comes from its software platforms allows a host of applications to work with a single source of data and equips clients with workflow, analytics, document management and flexible integration mechanisms. Azentio Software Private Limited is wholly owned by funds advised by Apax.

About Al Taher Chemicals

Founded in 2007 in UAE, Al Taher Chemicals Trading LLC. (“ATC”) is a tiered partner for many global chemical brands, and a pioneer in delivering electroplating, pretreatment, and hot dip galvanizing products and solutions across the GCC. Drawing on over 20 years of experience, ATC delivers cost-effective, sustainable, and diversified products across a wide array of industries. ATC is an associate concern of a 125-year-old business house from India, Abdul Husain Ghulam Husain & Sons.