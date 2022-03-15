Al Sagr National Insurance Company (ASNIC) has announced that it has received the Participating Insurer licence issued by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

With this licence, Al Sagr will be able to offer the Essential Benefits Plan (EBP) in the UAE and provide health insurance solutions to clients across a broad spectrum – including those employers operating in industries with employees in lower salary bands.

The Participating Insurer licence enables Al Sagr to make quality healthcare more accessible for all.

Abdel Muhsen Jaber, Director & CEO of Al Sagr Insurance, said, “Being established in 1979, Al Sagr has dedicatedly served its customers with comprehensive insurance solutions for over 43 years as a multi-line national insurance company.

With the recent awarding of the 'Participating Insurer' license by the DHA, we aim to provide quality insurance solutions to everyone with our essential health insurance plan (ASASI). This will allow us to offer a health insurance policy that will provide coverage of up to AED 150,000 annually.”

“At Al Sagr, we aim to constantly innovate by using an insights-led approach in the conceptualization of new, unique, and appropriate insurance solutions for our customers. The Participating Insurer licence will help us provide affordable healthcare insurance solutions with service excellence attached, which will bridge the market gap”, he added.

