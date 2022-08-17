Dubai – Al Saeedi Group, a leading specialist in tyre distribution and service solutions in the UAE, has entered a strategic partnership with dnata, the aviation services division of Dubai government-owned Emirates Group. Signing up this multi-million Dirham contract, Al Saeedi Group will provide the complete range of tyre solutions - supply, repair and fitting services – for over 2,300 mortised and 8,300 unmotorised assets operated by dnata at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central Airport (DWC).

Al Saeedi will also manage the primary tyre store located inside dnata Technical Services (dTS) Workshop at the Dubai International Airport. Al Saeedi’s technical team will provide the tyre fitting and tyre repair services for the fleet of vehicles and other equipment of dnata used for aircraft ground handling, movement of cargo and passengers, and flight catering services.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Anish Malattiri, Managing Director of Al Saeedi Group, said, “We are pleased to partner with dnata to supply tyres for its fleet of vehicles and manage their related technical requirement at the two international airports of Dubai. This agreement will strengthen our long-standing relationship of more than 30 years with dnata. The tie-up with Dubai’s leading global airport services provider will also help us maintain our position as the most reliable partner in the UAE in providing tyre solutions and after-sales services for fleets of all segments.”

“Al Saeedi Group has been on the forefront of offering quality tyre brands from around the world and services to fleets operated by government, semi-government and private companies in the UAE for the past 34 years. Our focus has always been to help customers reduce their cost of operation through various, tested tyres and services through our nine state-of-the-art service centres,” he added.

Mr. Robert Powell, Vice President of dTS, said, “We are delighted to welcome Al Saeedi as one of our embedded suppliers in the dTS Workshops. Tyre selection and serviceability are major contributors to safety, operational and financial performance for our fleet of over 2,300 mortised and 8,300 unmotorised assets. For this, it is essential that we can rely on a trusted strategic partner.”

“Al Saeedi demonstrated its technical and commercial capability to support a wide range of tyres used by dnata across a range of specialist GSE, combined with their ability to offer specific solutions at various locations to support our ground handling operations,” he added.

The current contract is a continuation of the long-standing relationship between Al Saeedi Automotive Trading and dnata. Starting from the month of August, the contract will continue for a period of three years. Al Saeedi will supply and fit global tyre brands including CAMSO, Michelin, Triangle and Goodyear for the dnata-operated vehicles in the airports.

Al Saeedi Group is the largest distributor of industrial tyres in the UAE. The company is also the sole distributor in the UAE for international tyre brands such as CAMSO, Nexen Tire, Triangle, Schrader, Rader Vogel and Sicam. It is also the dealer for brands such as Michelin, Yokohama, Bridgestone, Dunlop, Goodyear, Continental and Pirelli.

About Al Saeedi Group

Al Saeedi Group was established in 1988 in the U.A.E has 9 State of the Art branches spread over strategic locations and is comprehensively equipped with diverse product offerings and services. Through the years, the organization’s commitment to quality service and an extensive product offering has helped them to grow into a major enterprise that excels in all spheres of the tyre industry. Over the past three decades, Al Saeedi Group has solidified its reputation as a specialist in tyre distribution and service solutions for fleets in Government/Semi-Government Companies, Rent-A-Cars, FMCG, Logistics and various other industries. For more information, visit https://alsaeedigroup.com/ or follow them on LinkedIn.

About dnata

dnata is a leading global air and travel services provider. Established in 1959, the company offers quality and safe ground handling, cargo, travel, catering and retail services in 37 countries across six continents. In the financial year 2021-22, dnata’s customer-oriented teams handled over 527,000 aircraft turns, moved 3 million tonnes of cargo, uplifted 39.9 million meals, and recorded a total transaction value (TTV) of travel services of US$ 632 million. For more information, visit www.dnata.com.

