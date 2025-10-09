Dubai: Al Saeedi Group, the UAE’s largest distributor of industrial and Off-Highway tyres, has extended its multi-million Dirham contract with dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, for a further five years.

Under the agreement, Al Saeedi Group will continue to provide the complete range of tyre solutions – supply, repair and fitting services – for over 2,300 motorised and 8,300 unmotorised assets operated by dnata at both Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC) airports.

As part of the partnership, Al Saeedi will also continue to manage the primary tyre store located inside dnata Technical Services (dTS) Workshop at DXB. Its technical team will deliver tyre fitting and repair services for dnata’s extensive fleet of vehicles and equipment used in aircraft ground handling, cargo and passenger movement, and flight catering services.

The renewal reflects dnata’s satisfaction with the results achieved under the contract, which has contributed to increased safety, reduced downtime, and enhanced operational efficiency across the two airports.

Looking ahead, Al Saeedi Group will continue to invest in technological advancements and innovative solutions that further improve tyre performance and operational efficiency, reinforcing dnata’s ability to deliver world-class ground handling services.

Robert Powell, Vice-President - Technical Services UAE and Global GSE strategy, dnata said: “Tyre selection and serviceability are critical contributors to the safety, operational efficiency, and financial performance of our fleet. Al Saeedi has demonstrated its technical expertise, commercial capability, and ability to support a wide range of specialist GSE tyres. We will continue investing in infrastructure and equipment to deliver safe, efficient, and reliable services across our operations.”

Anish Malattiri, Managing Director of Al Saeedi Group, said: “We are delighted that dnata has extended our partnership for another five years, covering operations at both Dubai International and Dubai World Central airports. This agreement is a recognition of the trust placed in us over more than three decades, and we remain committed to delivering the highest standards of tyre solutions, services, and innovations. By continuing to invest in technology and efficiency-driven solutions, we

will further strengthen dnata’s ability to serve Dubai’s world-class airports.”

Currently, Al Saeedi supplies and fits tyres from leading global brands, including Solideal, Michelin, Triangle, Goodyear, Continental, Yokohama, Rader Vogel, Bridgestone, TVS Eurogrip and Durotrack, across dnata’s airport vehicle fleets.

About dnata

dnata is a leading global air and travel services provider. Established in 1959, the company offers quality and safe ground handling, cargo, travel, catering and retail services in more than 30 countries across six continents. In the financial year 2024-25, dnata’s customer-oriented teams handled over 794,000 aircraft turns, moved 3.1 million tonnes of cargo, uplifted 114 million meals, and recorded a total transaction value (TTV) of travel services of US$ 2.6 billion.

For more information, visit dnata.com

About Al Saeedi Group

Al Saeedi Group is the largest distributor of industrial and Off-Highway tyres in the UAE. The company is the sole distributor in the UAE for international brands such as CAMSO Solideal, Nexen Tire, Triangle, MRF Car/SUV/LT Tyres, TVS Eurogrip, Powerzone Batteries, TECH products, and Rader Vogel. With eight state-of-the-art service centres across Dubai and Abu Dhabi under its retail brand Saeedi Pro, the Group provides tyre and related services for cars, SUVs, light trucks, buses, forklifts, and heavy trucks. It also delivers comprehensive fleet management solutions to leading fleet operators, supported by a dedicated fleet of mobile service vehicles. Al Saeedi Group is also a main dealer for global brands including Michelin, Yokohama, Bridgestone, Dunlop, Goodyear, Continental, and Pirelli.

For more information, visit alsaeedigroup.com