Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Rostamani Group, one of the UAE’s leading conglomerates, announced achieving a 15% Emiratization rate within its skilled workforce. This marks a 3% growth compared to the same period last year, reflecting the group’s continuous efforts to support the UAE’s national strategic objectives for Emiratization.

This announcement coincides with the group’s participation in the Ru’ya Careers UAE 2024, which will take place from 24 to 26 September 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Al Rostamani Group returns to this prestigious career event year after year, to engage with Emirati job seekers and industry professionals, reaffirming its commitment to support the development of Emirati talent.

Ru’ya Careers UAE serves as a key platform for empowering UAE Nationals, providing opportunities for career development through interactions with top employers, live workshops, and industry-led discussions. The event is aligned with the UAE’s national goals of increasing Emiratization, up skilling the national workforce, and establishing the country as a global hub for talent. As of 2023, more than 80,000 Emiratis were reported be working in the private sector.

As a UAE family business conglomerate, Al Rostamani Group is dedicated to contributing to the nation’s vision of sustainable growth by empowering Emiratis. Our participation at Ru’ya underscores our commitment to creating meaningful career opportunities, fostering local talent, and providing a platform for professional growth in a range of industries,” said Mazen Dalati, CEO of Al Rostamani Group.

Al Rostamani Group aims to further these efforts through its participation at the event, where it will showcase career opportunities across its diverse business portfolio, which spans sectors such as automotive, financial services, construction, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore various career paths and network with the company’s experienced professionals, focusing on providing tailored guidance for Emirati job seekers.

“Ru’ya is an excellent platform for us to connect with the next generation of Emirati leaders. We believe in creating an inclusive and dynamic work environment where Emiratis can thrive. Our participation reflects our ongoing efforts to meet the Emiratization goals of the UAE and foster long-term professional development,” said Abdulrahman Saqr, Chief Transformation Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer of Al Rostamani Group.

In addition to career consultations, Al Rostamani Group will present innovative initiatives aimed at enhancing skill development and offering mentorship opportunities for UAE Nationals. As part of the group’s long-term commitment to Emiratization, Al Rostamani Group is continuously seeking ways to empower its workforce with the tools necessary for success.

The company looks forward to meeting aspiring Emirati professionals and forming new partnerships to drive mutual growth and success.

About Al Rostamani Group

Established by Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani in the early 1950s, Al Rostamani Group is a leading UAE family business conglomerate known for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and its core values of commitment, care, and vision. With operations spanning various industries, the group continues to be a pioneering force in the region’s business landscape.