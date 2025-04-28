Dubai, UAE – Al Rostamani Communications, a leading UAE-based systems integrator and member of Al Rostamani Group, founded in the early 1950s by Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani, has been named “Best Customer Satisfaction Partner of the Year 2024” by Huawei, a global leader in information and communications technology (ICT).

The award was presented at the Huawei 2025 Partner Summit, held recently in Dubai, where the company recognised its top-performing partners across innovation, service delivery, and customer excellence.

The recognition reflects Al Rostamani Communications efforts in building long-term client relationships through consistent service standards and operational reliability. At a time when client experience is becoming a key differentiator in enterprise technology, Al Rostamani Communications ability to deliver personalised service while scaling complex ICT infrastructure has set it apart in the regional market.

“We’ve always believed that service is where loyalty is built, and that client trust must be earned and protected at every stage of the relationship,” said Youssef Fawaz, General Manager of Al Rostamani Communications. “Recognition like this only deepens our commitment to deliver experiences that make a measurable difference to our clients’ businesses.”

HIGH-TOUCH, HIGH-TRUST DELIVERY

Al Rostamani Communications has invested in what it calls a “high-touch, high-trust” model, rooted in client service and consistency. This approach combines regular on-site visits, transparent communication, fast response times, and structured client satisfaction reviews. The company’s operational backbone includes a nationwide service network designed to minimise downtime and ensure business continuity. This service mindset has contributed to one of the highest client retention rates in the UAE’s ICT sector.

"At Huawei, we place immense value on partners who share our vision for delivering exceptional customer experiences," said Shan Xiaoping, Director of Partner Development & Management, Huawei UAE "Al Rostamani Communications has consistently gone above and beyond to uphold the highest standards of service, ensuring that clients can fully leverage the potential of advanced ICT solutions. We are proud to recognize them as our Best Customer Satisfaction Partner of the Year and look forward to continuing our collaboration to drive innovation and customer success in the UAE."

GLOBAL TO LOCAL

For Al Rostamani Communications, the award aligns with Al Rostamani Group’s wider priorities, where client-centricity, digital excellence, and the application of global best practices through local insight are seen as essential to sustainable growth. As the UAE advances its digital transformation agenda, partnerships that combine international expertise with local knowledge will be instrumental in building scalable, future-ready infrastructure.

Reflecting on the broader impact of the award, Mazen Dalati, CEO of Al Rostamani Group, shared:

“I would like to congratulate Al Rostamani Communications team on this well-earned achievement. It reflects the strength of their execution, client insight, and service quality across the group. We also thank Huawei for their continued trust in Al Rostamani Communications as a strategic partner.

This collaboration demonstrates how UAE-grown capabilities, when paired with global technology and shared ambition, can deliver tangible value for clients and contribute to the country’s long-term development.”

With the UAE positioning itself as a global leader in digital infrastructure and innovation, such partnerships offer a working model for what sustainable, locally driven transformation can look like.

About Al Rostamani Communications

Al Rostamani Communications, a member of Al Rostamani Group, is a leading UAE-based systems integrator established in 2002 to provide customised IT solutions to private and public sector organisations across the UAE.

Partnering with world-leading technology providers such as Huawei, Microsoft, Cisco, and HP, and maintaining strong relationships with the UAE's leading telecom providers, Etisalat and DU, Al Rostamani Communications supports the development of sustainable ICT and telecom infrastructure. Its services include pre- and post-sales support, value-added services (VAS), and the leveraging of internet, PSTN, PSDN, and GSM networks.

With a workforce of over 100 highly skilled technicians and professionals, Al Rostamani Communications is a trusted provider known for its expertise and client-centric approach.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.