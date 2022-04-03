Amman, Jordan: Al Rajhi Bank – Jordan, one of Al Rajhi Bank’s international branches, has selected ICS BANKS Islamic and ICS BANKS Digital Banking software solutions from ICS Financial Systems (ICSFS), the global software and services provider for banks and financial institutions.

Founded in 1957, Al Rajhi Bank is the largest Islamic bank in the world. Al Rajhi Bank has overseas branches in Kuwait, Jordan, and Malaysia. The bank has been operating in Jordan since 2011, with a network of 10 branches, and over 46 ATMs.

A signing ceremony took place in Jordan, on March 9, 2022, at the bank’s head office. The ceremony was headed by Mr. Eyad Jarrar, CEO at Al Rajhi Bank – Jordan, and Mr. Robert Hazboun, Managing Director at ICSFS.

Al Rajhi Bank – Jordan initiated its Universal & Digital Banking study and replacement project a couple of years ago, and opted for a fully-fledged Islamic banking platform and a holistic digital banking platform from ICSFS, to elevate financial services offerings to their valued customers. The study covered many international systems that participated in the international tender process. The bank will be utilising ICS BANKS’ open banking and financial software products that are built on a fully-fledged digital ecosystem with; international standards, real-time business processing, and value-added capabilities of tailoring products, on-premises, cloud, or hybrid.

Al Rajhi Bank – Jordan, CEO; Eyad Jarrar commented:

“ICSFS’ differentiation in Islamic and digital banking software solutions will pave the way to provide our customers with fully digital shari’a-compliant products and services. In line with Al Rajhi Bank’s strategy and with our new strategic technology partner, we will be able to leverage emerging technologies and infrastructure by providing the most sophisticated and customised solutions, and expand customer-centricity by providing the best customer experience with a differentiated and focused digital marketing approach supported by digital-ready platforms and touchpoints.”

ICSFS, Managing Director; Robert Hazboun stated:

“We are proud to be chosen by Al Rajhi Bank – Jordan as their strategic technology partner. We are committed to delivering innovative products that are constructed on a secured and agile integration. We assure Al Rajhi Bank – Jordan to have an enriched customer journey experience, through leveraging ICS BANKS’ fully integrated, end-to-end, future-proofed financial and banking software suites. The bank will also be able to utilise ICS BANKS to reduce costs, and drive productivity and efficiency. We are looking forward to a successful and solid partnership with Al Rajhi Bank – Jordan.”

ICSFS invests in its software suites by utilising modern technology in launching new digital products, constructing a secured and agile integration, and keeping pace with new standards and regulations worldwide. ICS BANKS software suite future-proof banking activities by providing a broad range of features and capabilities with more agility and flexibility, to enrich customers' journey experience, hence improving the trust and confidentiality between the customer and the bank. ICS BANKS has always been a pioneer in utilising the latest technology to serve financial institutions. In addition to its embedded Service-Oriented-Architecture (SOA), the system can be deployed on-premises, cloud, or hybrid.

About Al Rajhi Bank – Jordan:

A foreign branch of Al Rajhi bank, operating in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan since 2011. The bank provides all financial, banking, and investments services – in accordance with Islamic Shari’a rules and under the applicable banking law. The bank grew its network to 10 branches and over 46 ATMs in Jordan, covering the top three populated governorates of Amman, Irbid, and Zarqa. The bank meets the financial requirements and reaches its growing number of corporate and retail customers; by providing a wide spectrum of Islamic-compliant products and services. https://www.alrajhibank.com.jo/

About ICS Financial Systems Ltd. - (ICSFS):

A leading provider of modern banking and financial technology powered by a very solid, agile, and digital banking platform as part of its DNA, launching innovative products that are constructed on a secured and agile integration. Its ICS BANKS software is a fully integrated universal banking software with many suites servicing the financial industry that provide open products with international standards, real-time business processing, and value-added capabilities of tailoring products, on-premises, hybrid, or cloud. ICS BANKS software suites future-proof banking activities by providing a broad range of features and capabilities with more agility and flexibility, to enrich customers' journey experience. www.icsfs.com