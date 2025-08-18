Damascus - The General Company for Cement and Building Materials “Al-Omran” has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with UAE-based company A³&Co., specialized in the cement industry. The agreement aims to produce high-quality cement with diverse specifications and competitive prices in line with developments in the global market.

The agreement was signed today by Eng. Mahmoud Fadila, General Manager of Al-Omran, and Eng. Amr Nader, CEO of A³&Co., at Al-Omran’s headquarters in Damascus. It includes developing the third production line at Hama Cement Plant, upskilling and qualifying the technical workforce, and designating A³&Co. as the sector’s strategic advisor to design a roadmap and align policies with global sustainability standards.”

The agreement also focuses on reducing environmental footprint and addressing the negative impacts caused by the industry over past decades. This includes conducting practical workshops to train staff, preparing periodic evaluation reports, and studying energy consumption with the goal of reducing it to improve production efficiency.

Furthermore, the agreement stipulates the creation of a specialized training center to supply both public and private sectors with skilled professionals. It also calls for establishing internationally accredited testing centers, positioning the cement industry as a key pillar in the upcoming reconstruction phase.

About A³&Co.®

A³&Co.® is a UAE-founded, globally recognized cement consulting company. The firm helps organizations develop and implement decarbonization pathways, enhance operational excellence, and integrate innovation across the cement value chain.